Let’s Talk Knoxville: Mike Kuhn, Veterans Affairs

As the first day of school approaches this month, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. A pair of videos were released last week that highlighted the progress of work ongoing that was approved by voters in November as part of a bond issue, including new turf at the Pella Football stadium, tennis court construction at Caldwell Park, heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, and ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the overall timeline for projects remains in tact despite some delays due to a variety of issues, including in the supply chain, which may delay air conditioning to two key areas at Pella High School as activities return. The City of Pella is handling road reconstruction on East 8th Street and University, with the goal of having East 8th open to traffic by the first day of school on August 23rd.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO