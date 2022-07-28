Let’s Talk Knoxville: Mike Kuhn, Veterans Affairs

www.kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville–Rachel Garner
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Rachel Garner, President of the Knoxville Little League. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Public Arts Festival
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Bob Kling with the Indianola Public Arts Festival that took place Saturday in Buxton Park. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Opera House 2022-23 Preview Part One
Director of the Pella Opera House Cyndi Atkins discusses the launch of the 2022-23 in part one of a two part interview. Find details about the upcoming shows and events at the Pella Opera House website in the coming weeks. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Meeting Set for Dixie Gebhardt House Today
The City of Knoxville will hold an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House today at 3:00 pm at the Knoxville Public Library. The session is for any individuals or organizations who are interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city.
Celebrate Warren County Parade
Over sixty entrants and hundreds of participants attended the Celebrate Warren County Parade Saturday in Indianola, featuring veterans, first responders, balloon carriages, volunteer groups, local businesses, and much more. The parade was held to celebrate what makes Warren County great from Warren County Hometown Pride, and was held in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, the Warren County Fair, and the Indianola Art Festival.
Warren County Fair Final Day Today
Today is the final day of the 2022 Warren County Fair. Today’s entertainment includes the Southwest Dairy Milking Demonstrations, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Nick’s Kids Show, Tumbleweed Crossing, the Bill Riley Talent Search, the Otter Adventure, and more. The fair goes until 8pm tonight.
Knoxville City Council to Meet Monday Night
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session tonight. Council will hold a hearing and consider the sale of an alley. They will hold a hearing on a Rezoning Request For 1514 And 1610 E Marion Street and consider pay for Reserve Officers. Council will also consider lowering the...
Herbert Alan Dutcher
Herbert Alan Dutcher passed away July 30, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was 94 years old. Celebration of life services are pending. Burial of the cremains will take place in the Carlisle Cemetery. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Indianola City Council to Discuss RVTV Application
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will consider an amendment to the Hillcrest/Downtown Unified Urban Renewal Plan, and a Subaward Agreement Contract between the City of Indianola and Warren County. The council will also discuss an event application regarding the RVTV event visit in September, and also a resolution suspending the city code regarding the consumption of alcoholic beverages on city streets during the event. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Pella City Council Scheduled for Extensive Discussion Tuesday
While the Pella City Council will have plenty of action items to tackle at their meeting Tuesday, they will continue having extensive discussion regarding multiple key projects coming up in the near future during Policy and Planning. The council will discuss a redevelopment proposal for Oskaloosa Street first presented in...
Cooling Centers will open
Another bout of extreme temperatures are forecast for next week. Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA-KRLS News where cooling centers can be found during the heat. Pleasantville- call the Police Department at 515-848-3112. Melcher- The Melcher Library Monday 9-3, Tues, and Fri 11-5 and Wednesday 12-6.
Noah Sidebottom
Funeral services for Noah Sidebottom, 41, will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Chad Lierman officiating. Burial will be in the Beacon Cemetery in Beacon. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 31, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. to greet relatives and guests. Memorials may be made to the family.
Pella Opera House Launching New Season
A new season of shows, activities, and special events starts at the Pella Opera House this month. Executive Director Cyndi Atkins says a full slate of performances are coming to the historic venue over the next year, and she’s excited to keep bringing entertainment to Pella, especially after returning to a more normal schedule over the past year following the worst of the pandemic. Atkins says details about this year’s round of shows will be posted at the Pella Opera House website over the next few weeks, with information including show dates, tickets, and more. Hear about the 2022-23 season at the Pella Opera House in a two part Let’s Talk Pella today and tomorrow on 92.1 KRLS.
Indianola Art Festival Draws Crowds in Buxton Park
The Indianola Public Arts Commission hosted the first annual Indianola Art Festival Saturday at Buxton Park, inviting local artists to display their original works. Bob Kling with the Indianola Public Arts Commission tells KNIA News the location, planning, and attendance were all what they could have ever hoped for in the first year of the festival.
Marianne Braaksma
Marianne Braaksma, 81 of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday July 29th at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Memorial Services are pending at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
150 MPH Chase Ends in Pella
A high-speed chase initiated by the Iowa State Patrol ended with a collision in Pella at Fifield and Washington. A motorcyclist was clocked at speeds in excess of 150 mph before he hit another vehicle. Please avoid the area. The Iowa State Patrol, Pella PD, Pella Fire, Pella Ambulance, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted.
Update on 150 MPH Chase
A high-speed pursuit ended in a crash in Pella this morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports at approximately 8:30 a.m., a Trooper was parked adjacent to Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa. A white Suzuki GSXR 1000 went by westbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper activated his emergency lights and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, speeds reached 150 mph. The motorcycle took exit 40 in Pella. Near the intersection of Washington and 6th street, the motorcycle rear-ended a pickup. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, and is in custody. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old male. Charges are pending.
Pella School District Making Progress on Construction as School Start Nears
As the first day of school approaches this month, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. A pair of videos were released last week that highlighted the progress of work ongoing that was approved by voters in November as part of a bond issue, including new turf at the Pella Football stadium, tennis court construction at Caldwell Park, heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, and ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the overall timeline for projects remains in tact despite some delays due to a variety of issues, including in the supply chain, which may delay air conditioning to two key areas at Pella High School as activities return. The City of Pella is handling road reconstruction on East 8th Street and University, with the goal of having East 8th open to traffic by the first day of school on August 23rd.
