How to Find a Transgender-Friendly Therapist

What Is a Vesicostomy for Children?
A vesicostomy is a surgically created opening from the lower belly to the urinary bladder. It allows urine to drain, preventing the build-up of pressure within the bladder. Improper emptying of the bladder or increasing pressure within it, unfortunately, is dangerous. These complications can cause frequent urinary tract infections that lead to permanent kidney damage.
‘Love Hormone’ No Help for Troubled Relationships: Study
Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.
How Sobriety Changed My Dating Life
The first time in sobriety that I kissed someone, I couldn’t stop laughing. At the time, it felt so unnatural to make out without having one (or 10) drinks first. Drunk, I could make out with anyone cute. The guy was 8 years my junior when I was traveling to the island of Statia. He was my friend’s ex. He told me he had had a crush on me the whole time he’d been dating my friend.
What Is a Buckle Fracture in Children?
Buckle fractures are a type of bone injury that happen in children. They're incomplete fractures — the bone is not broken all the way through. These fractures result from sudden force or pressure applied to a bone, usually caused by a fall. Buckle fracture treatment differs from regular fractures. A cast or surgery is almost never needed. Buckle fractures are also called impacted fractures or torus fractures.
What Is IPEX Syndrome?
If your infant son develops a rash or diarrhea, you probably wouldn't suspect IPEX syndrome. Less than 300 people in the United States have this rare genetic disease, but for those who do, it can be debilitating and life-threatening. What is IPEX syndrome? This acronym stands for “immune dysregulation, polyendocrinopathy,...
What Is Congenital Hypothyroidism in Children?
When a baby is born with an underactive thyroid, it’s called congenital hypothyroidism. With this condition, the thyroid gland doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones, which can cause health problems. If it’s detected and treated early, congenital hypothyroidism generally does not hinder proper growth and development. If left untreated, it can cause physical and developmental delays and irregular body functions. Some children need to take daily hormones for life, while others will outgrow the disorder.
What Is Pulmonary Stenosis in Children?
Pulmonary stenosis is a condition that affects how much blood makes its way to the lungs. This is often diagnosed at birth and accounts for 8% of all congenital heart disease. What is pulmonary stenosis in children? This congenital birth defect in the heart happens if, during the first two months of pregnancy, the pulmonary valve doesn’t develop like it needs to. The pulmonary valve is what hooks the right ventricle up to the pulmonary artery. It should have three leaflets, or flaps, that let blood pass to the pulmonary artery from the right ventricle but not the other way around. Pulmonary stenosis makes it difficult for these flaps to open and for blood to move around like it needs to.
What Is Supraglottoplasty?
Supraglottoplasty is a procedure usually performed on children to treat laryngomalacia — a condition that obstructs a person’s airway. It may also be performed on adults and is usually regarded as a safe and simple procedure. Here’s what you need to know. What Is a Supraglottoplasty?. Supraglottoplasty...
What Is a Periacetabular Osteotomy?
Hip dysplasia causes your hip to dislocate, causing chronic pain and inflexibility. But there is a treatment option available that prevents major hip replacement. Since its development in the 1980s, periacetabular osteotomy (PAO) surgery has been the preferred treatment option for moderate hip dysplasia. The Hip and Hip Dysplasia. Your...
