8-year-old witnesses father’s murder during gun sale

Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
celebsbar.com
Alabama Teens Allegedly Killed 71-Year-Old Man, Buried Him, & 'Partied In His House' Until They Were Arrested
Two teenage boys are in custody after a horrific murder of an elderly man in rural Alabama. According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, two unidentified minors were arrested and charged this week after the death of a 71-year-old man named Thomas Lee Creel. The elderly man lived in...
Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
Man found slain outside northern Birmingham apartment building
A man was shot to death outside a northern Birmingham apartment building early Sunday. The man’s death is one of two homicides investigated overnight by Birmingham police, and one of eight homicides in one week. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a...
tag24.com
Suspect indicted on capital murder charges in Alabama church shooting
Birmingham, Alabama - A 70-year-old man accused of gunning down three people during a potluck dinner at an Alabama church has been indicted on capital-murder charges. Some 25 people were gathered together for the "Boomers Potluck" held on June 16 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a wealthy suburb of Birmingham.
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
wbrc.com
Sylacauga Police Department asking for public’s help in second homicide of 2022
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around 8:30 p.m. as police responded to a shots fired call on Inglewood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Community. Police say when officers got to the scene, they were waved down by residents at N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive. There, they found 20-year-old Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
16-year-old charged in Pinson shooting death
A 16-year-old boy from Pinson is charged with capital murder in the July 25, 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old. Lacorian Maxwell was shot to death in a vehicle outside of his home on Kimberly Loop Road in Pinson. The 16-year-old is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with...
Police: Pell City woman was allegedly ‘intoxicated, distracted by cell phone’ in fatal crash that killed driver
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Police Department has arrested a woman who investigators say was “intoxicated and distracted by a cell phone” in a car accident that killed a Riverside man back in January. Kelsey Yvonne Crow, 31, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Jimmy Wade Rich, 55, back on […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
ABC 33/40 News
19-year-old found shot to death in car behind Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Talladega Thursday night. The Talladega Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Brignoli Street just before 9:00 p.m. after getting a call about a possible gunshot victim. Police...
19-year-old woman shot, killed inside vehicle in Talladega neighborhood
The Talladega Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in a neighborhood Thursday night.
37-year-old ID’d as victim found shot to death in east Birmingham home
Authorities have released the name of a man shot dead in an east Birmingham home on Thursday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Martez Demon Brown. He was 37 and lived in Adamsville. Just before 7 a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to the...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
ABC 33/40 News
Person riding lawn mower killed in car collision
A person on a lawn mower was killed Saturday after being hit by a car. Clanton Police Department said at 1:45 p.m. the person on the lawn mower was crossing 7th Street North in the area of the 35 hundred block. Police said the person on the lawn mower failed...
