Kansas churches that are polling sites must take down abortion amendment signs by Election Day

Abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
Abortion rights advocates rally at Kansas Statehouse as critical vote nears
TOPEKA (KSNT)— Protests are breaking out at the Statehouse ahead of Tuesday’s Primary. A large group of abortion rights advocates gathered outside the Capitol to participate in the “Don’t Go Silently” rally on Saturday. The event attracted hundreds online. Aylin Garcia, one of the organizers of the event, said they’re hoping to raise awareness and sway voters […]
Amendment 2 activists making final push as Aug. 2 primary approaches
LEAWOOD, Kan. — As the Aug. 2 primary approaches, activists are holding rallies as part of a final push to get voters to the polls. One of the most hotly contested issues on the ballot in Kansas is Amendment 2. If passed, The Value Them Both amendment would change...
How Kansas got its constitution: Violence, fraudulent elections and competing governments
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling
Kansas will be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice and pro-life state activists are working around the clock as a final push ahead of Tuesday’s vote, which could determine the future of abortion rights. In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the state constitution PROTECTS the right to an abortion. If the state votes yes on the Value Them Both amendment, that protection would be removed, giving the conservative state legislature the deciding power. If the state votes no, the constitutional right to an abortion would remain in place. Polls show a tight race, with 47% of Kansas planning to vote “yes,” 43% planning to vote “no,” and 10% still undecided.July 31, 2022.
Kansas Attorney General's Opinion on Abortion Criticized
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Abortion rights advocates dismiss a legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as a ploy intended to bolster the chances of passing a change to the state constitution. Schmidt’s office issued a legal opinion contending that the change to the Kansas Constitution would not restrict treatments for medically dangerous pregnancies. Schmidt backs the amendment.
Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins speak with voters Saturday ahead of Aug 2. primaries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Another race with high anticipation this year is Kansas’ Third Congressional District seat for U.S. Congress. Incumbent Sharice Davids is already the confirmed Democratic nominee for the November election, while Republican nominees Amanda Adkins and John McCaughrean will go head to head on Aug. 2 for the nomination.
Spike in Kansas Primary turnout tied to abortion amendment, officials say
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas is expected to see higher turnout for the 2022 Primary compared to previous election years. A report from the Secretary of State’s Office, released Friday, predicts 36% of Kansas voters will vote in this year’s Primary election. The Secretary of State is also acknowledging the link between this year’s numbers and the “Value Them Both” amendment.
Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling
TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab is refusing to turn over provisional ballot records in advance of the primary election, despite an appeals court ruling that says he is violating state open records law. Voting rights advocate Davis Hammett renewed his request for the records in hopes of helping voters ensure their ballots are […] The post Kansas secretary of state refuses to provide provisional ballot records despite court ruling appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post As a ‘Free State,’ Kansas has a long history of deciding who should wield political power appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy
TOPEKA — Republican state treasurer candidates Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson closed their primary campaigns by engaging in heated attacks focused on culpability for passage of massive tax hikes during their years in the Kansas Legislature. Tyson, a state senator from Parker, responded with vigor to the latest campaign commercial from Johnson, a state representative […] The post Kansas GOP treasurer candidates Tyson, Johnson locked in dispute on tax policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas voters using early voting in big numbers for Aug. 2 election
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Secretary of State is reporting some very early numbers in advance of the election, August 2. Secretary of State Scott Schwab is predicting nearly 36% of Kansas voters will participate in the primary election. Schwab’s prediction is based on historical turnout data, advance voting data, and the number of registered […]
Kansas Secretary of State predicts higher than average turnout for Aug 2 primary
If you have gone to vote in the August 2 primary here in Kansas already, you've probably noticed something you don't typically see with these summer elections, long lines. Voters say they have had to wait up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot but for the most part they haven't minded it. Dianna Loux told KAKE "I think it's great. I think everybody that has the opportunity to vote to get out and vote. It's important.”
It’s not exactly riveting — Tuesday’s primary — but it’s important
It’s just four days until the primaries in both Kansas and Missouri, and the most interesting action is on the Kansas side. The abortion amendment has rightfully received a ton of attention, and then there’s the race for chairman of the Johnson County Commission. With longtime chairman Ed...
Nearly 190,000 Kansans have already voted
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 25,000 Kansans voted on Thursday, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. As of 8 a.m. Friday, 188,798 people had cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the number was 163,562. Primary elections do not usually generate as much enthusiasm. By this time in […]
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Nikki Perry is a fourth-generation Kansan and the author of “Policing Sex in the Sunflower State: The Story of the Kansas State Industrial Farm for Women,” a […] The post Kansas has been here before: Lessons from policing women’s sexuality 100 years ago appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Complexity of life, health exemptions to abortion bans
Life and health exemptions to abortion bans are complex. With the legality of abortion effectively on the Aug. 2 ballot, Kansans should understand how looming government regulations might affect women’s health. If the abortion amendment passes, the Kansas legislature will likely ban all or most abortions soon. Conservatives have...
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Exclusive polling is showing how Missourians feel about some of the most controversial topics ahead of the primary election. Of the 2,400 Missouri adults who were asked, “Which of these statements comes most close to your own opinions on abortion?” 31% said they believe it should be illegal except for rape, incest or to save a life. 28% checked off legally permitted with some limitations, 24% said always be legally permitted, 10% said it should always be illegal and 7% were not sure.
