David Harbour says he thought 'Stranger Things' was going to be a 'disaster' when they were filming the first season

By Palmer Haasch
 4 days ago

David Harbour at the "Stranger Things" season four premiere in Brooklyn, NY in May.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

  • David Harbour said he thought that "Stranger Things" was going to be a "disaster."
  • He said on "The One Show" that he didn't think the series would get a second season.
  • "Stranger Things," which premiered in 2016, is now headed into its fifth and final season.

David Harbour said that while filming the first season of "Stranger Things," he thought that the series would turn out to be a "disaster."

Luckily for the actor, he was completely wrong — "Stranger Things" is one of Netflix's biggest series of all time. The show's fourth season recently premiered on the streaming platform in two parts, respectively released on May 27 and July 1.

"I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20," Harbour said during an interview on the BBC's "The One Show" on Monday . "Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about episode four we were shooting, and she was like, 'I don't think it's gonna work.'"

"Stranger Things" premiered in 2016 and quickly became a hit. Showrunner Ross Duffer told the New York Times in 2017 that at the time the show was greenlit, Netflix — which then had original programming like "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black" — was able to "roll the dice on some younger voices" like him and his brother Matt.

Harbour said on "The One Show" that he didn't think that the show had a future at the streaming platform.

"By the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn't get a second season, we'd be the first Netflix show kind of ever to never get a second season," Harbour said. "We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster."

Six years after its premiere, "Stranger Things" is headed into its fifth and final season. In a letter to fans, the Duffer brothers said that the finale would bring a conclusion to the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

