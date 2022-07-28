Kyler Murray, Trey Lance top 'Under Duress' list

www.foxsports.com
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo 'throwing the heck out of the ball' after shoulder surgery
Individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to say positive things about veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has officially been replaced atop the depth chart by 2021 rookie Trey Lance and is still recovering from March shoulder surgery. Lance spoke with reporters Thursday and insisted Garoppolo served as "a...
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Former Arizona Cardinals QB Kurt Warner Gives Advice to Kyler Murray
Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner gave Kyler Murray advice from his past experiences as an Arizona Cardinal.
Trey Lance’s strong take on a promising 49ers WR will excite San Francisco fans
There are still plenty of question marks regarding the depth for the San Francisco 49ers at the wide receiver position. At the least, quarterback Trey Lance sees much potential in the backend of the team’s wideout depth chart, including with Danny Gray. The 49ers selected Gray in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. […] The post Trey Lance’s strong take on a promising 49ers WR will excite San Francisco fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Kyle Shanahan hypes up Jimmy Garoppolo before Trey Lance struggles in Day 3 of camp
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave a glowing review of Jimmy Garoppolo’s progress Friday, shortly before Trey Lance struggled against a ballhawking defense and threw a pick in Day 3 of training camp.
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks. The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.
Deshaun Watson suspended for 6-games in controversial ruling | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Chris Broussard after reports surface that a decision has been made in the case of Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson. Watson will be suspended for 6-games, losing less than 1% of his salary in the process. This controversial ruling is making waves across the NFL, and Nick, Greg & Broussard decide whether or not they believe this 6-game suspension will stand as it, or if more will be added as time passes.
Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday. Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and...
Will LeBron leave Lakers for third stint with Cavs? | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension this Thursday with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers should not be ruled out as a possibility of where LeBron ends his career. The NBA insider said the Cavs are setup perfectly next offseason with cap space to make a move for LeBron if he decides to not sign an extension with the Lakers. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict whether they see LeBron leaving L.A. for his third stint in Cleveland or not.
Kyle Shanahan drops revelation on Deebo Samuel’s contract extension
After a tense offseason of negotiations, the San Francisco 49ers finally were able to reach a contract extension with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel’s new deal will see him earn $71.55 million over the next three seasons with San Fran, ensuring the 49ers will have one of the top playmakers in the league at their disposal during that time. Everyone involved with the 49ers was thrilled with this development, including head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Jacoby Brissett to take QB lead for Browns in Deshaun Watson's absence
A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
Dallas Cowboys continue reign as NFL's richest team
The NFL's annual valuations have been released, and the Dallas Cowboys rank atop the list once again. The Cowboys' $7.64 billion valuation is up 10% from last year's number of $6.92 billion, Sportico.com reported,. The franchise is also $1.73 billion richer than its next closest – the Los Angeles Rams...
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Jets sign veteran LB Kwon Alexander for depth on defense
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and providing the New York Jets' linebacker corps with a veteran presence. The 27-year-old Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Friday, a move that came after the team worked him out during the offseason.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years | No. 2
In today’s episode, Nick reveals his second greatest player of the last 50 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Still the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career whose dominance, consistency, and longevity was unmatched in NBA history.
Should The Giants Really Have Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo?
The trade market for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo is growing as preseason is nearly here. However, some very interesting teams are rumored to be interested in the 49ers quarterback. One of those teams is the New York Giants. But should they be interested in him when they...
