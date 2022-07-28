FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Officials pledge to pursue war crime investigations, despite difficulties

www.voanews.com
Ukraine Calls for Investigation into Prison Attack That Killed Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine has demanded Russia be held accountable for a missile attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a Russian-operated detention facility in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government on Saturday called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately investigate Friday’s attack....
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Kyiv and Moscow trade accusations over prison shelling
Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over the shelling of a prison in the Donetsk region where 40 prisoners were reportedly killed. How to hold those responsible for war crimes, when extradition treaties don’t exist?
Iran Arrests Swedish Citizen on Espionage Charges
Iran has arrested a Swedish citizen on espionage charges, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday, after a court in Stockholm sentenced a former Iranian official for war crimes earlier this month. Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:20 p.m.: Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped sending gas to Latvia after accusing it of violating supply conditions, a move the Baltic country said would have little impact on its gas supplies, Reuters reported.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Top US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Proposed Prisoner Swap
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, pressing him to accept a U.S. proposal to secure the release of American professional basketball star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The call is the first conversation between...
Ukraine War Hangs Over UN Meeting on Nuclear Treaty's Legacy
United Nations — There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020. Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and...
Women at War: Life on Eastern Ukraine's Front Lines
Eastern Ukraine, Ukraine — Kateryna never takes pictures with comrades before going to the frontline—it's bad luck. Karina does not tell her mother she is going to the front. Iana uses social media to try and raise morale at home. On another day of war in eastern Ukraine,...
Anti-Junta Forces in Myanmar Rely on Homemade Weapons
YANGON, MYANMAR — Opposition People’s Defense Forces in Myanmar are battling the ruling junta’s military with locally produced weapons, members of the PDF told VOA in recent weeks. The PDF members, mostly students and farmers with no previous weapons manufacturing experience, said they figured out how to...
Iran Border Guards Clash With Afghanistan's Taliban
Tehran — Clashes broke out Sunday between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces, officials said, with the Afghan side confirming one of their border officers was killed and another wounded. Both sides accused the other of opening fire first. "There was a clash between the border guards of the...
Drone Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet on the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday, wounding six people, local authorities said, while Ukraine said a Russian missile attack killed one of its richest people, a grain merchant. There was no immediate...
Poles mark 1944 uprising against Nazis; compare to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles on Monday marked the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising, a doomed 1944 revolt against Nazi German forces, with some including the president comparing the wartime Polish resistance to that of Ukrainians today fighting Russia’s invasion. People in Warsaw observed a minute of silence as a siren wailed at 5 p.m. to honor those who fought and died in the 1944 struggle that lasted 63 days and ended tragically for the Poles. That was the hour when the uprising began on Aug. 1, 1944, after five years of brutal Nazi occupation. In the yearly ritual, people across Warsaw paused in their tracks, some holding flags or torches. A far-right organization led a march through the city that passed peacefully. President Andrzej Duda visited an exhibition titled “Warsaw-Mariupol — cities of ruins, cities of struggle, cities of hope.” He recalled how the “Germans ruthlessly murdered civilians in the capital,” adding that “the Russian aggression against Ukraine is similarly ruthless today.”
US Issues Fresh Iran Sanctions, Targets Chinese, UAE Firms
Washington — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
Zelenskyy Calls for Evacuation of Eastern Donetsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday for the evacuation of eastern Donetsk province, the region that has seen the fiercest fighting as Russia seeks to fully control it. Hundreds of thousands of people, including children and the elderly, remain in combat zones of the larger Donbas region, which includes Donetsk...
North Korea's Latest Threat Seen as Pretext for Nuclear Test
Washington — Experts see a fiery speech this week by Kim Jong Un as a bid to cast an expected seventh nuclear test as a justifiable response to full-scale joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea, which are set to resume within weeks. In the speech Wednesday,...
US Sentences Canadian Who Narrated IS Videos to Life in Prison
WASHINGTON — A Canadian jihadist said to be a key player in the Islamic State group's propaganda production and who narrated multiple violent videos was sentenced Friday to life in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Mohammed Khalifa, who was born in Saudi Arabia, pleaded guilty in December...
Pakistan Army Chief Reportedly Seeking US Help in Securing Crucial IMF Loan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military chief has reportedly sought help from the United Sates in securing the early disbursement of an International Monetary Fund loan as the high price of energy imports pushes the cash-strapped South Asian nation to the brink of a payment crisis. General Qamar Javed Bajwa...
No Evidence of Chinese Military Moves Against Taiwan, US Official Says
WASHINGTON — The United States has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday when asked about a possible visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "[We've] seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward...
China Gives New Trade Concessions to Afghanistan
Islamabad — China has said that it will not charge tariffs on 98 percent of goods being imported from Afghanistan, in an apparent bid to boost bilateral trade ties as Afghanistan's Taliban rulers struggle to revive the country's sanctions-hit economy nearly a year after taking power. Chinese Foreign Minister...
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a...
