Cowboys insider talks Mike McCarthy - Dan Quinn's relationship | THE HERD

FOX Sports
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson suspended for 6-games in controversial ruling | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Chris Broussard after reports surface that a decision has been made in the case of Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson. Watson will be suspended for 6-games, losing less than 1% of his salary in the process. This controversial ruling is making waves across the NFL, and Nick, Greg & Broussard decide whether or not they believe this 6-game suspension will stand as it, or if more will be added as time passes.
FOX Sports
Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday. Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and...
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys continue reign as NFL's richest team
The NFL's annual valuations have been released, and the Dallas Cowboys rank atop the list once again. The Cowboys' $7.64 billion valuation is up 10% from last year's number of $6.92 billion, Sportico.com reported,. The franchise is also $1.73 billion richer than its next closest – the Los Angeles Rams...
FOX Sports
Jacoby Brissett to take QB lead for Browns in Deshaun Watson's absence
A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
FOX Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
FOX Sports
Jets sign veteran LB Kwon Alexander for depth on defense
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and providing the New York Jets' linebacker corps with a veteran presence. The 27-year-old Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Friday, a move that came after the team worked him out during the offseason.
Raiders DE Chandler Jones has missed four practices in a row
The Raiders were in pads again on Monday as they prep for their preseason contest against the Jaguars is underway. The team will leave soon for Canton as they play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. One player that will not participate in that game is All-Pro defensive...
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips get into training camp scuffle
Things got heated between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips at training camp on Saturday, as the two teammates collided just as practice was winding down for the day. The play call appeared to be a designed QB run up the middle for a touchdown, and...
FOX Sports
Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed on a three-year extension that has a value of over $73 million with $58 million of it guaranteed. It means that San Francisco will hold on to what is arguably their most productive offensive player as they transition to having Trey Lance at quarterback. On a scale of 1-10, Skip Bayless reveals why he believes the 49ers are a threat to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West despite Lance's inexperience.
FOX Sports
Bucs center Ryan Jensen out with 'significant' knee injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has suffered what might be a season-ending knee injury on Thursday, according to reports. The blow, which came during the team's training camp drills, is to Jensen's left knee. MRI results have not yet been returned to the team. "We don't know the severity...
FOX Sports
Deebo Samuel, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5 million extension
Deebo Samuel will be staying in San Francisco after all. The All-Pro wide receiver reached an agreement with the 49ers on a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Sunday's news of an extension agreement ends a month-long saga between Samuel and...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Deshaun Watson suspension impacts Browns' Super Bowl odds
Once the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson during the NFL offseason, bettors saw Cleveland's Super Bowl odds shorten at many sportsbooks. When Watson was acquired on March 18, the Browns' title odds shrunk from 30-1 to 14-1 to win Super Bowl LVII at multiple sportsbooks. But once news broke of a looming suspension, oddsmakers pulled Cleveland's futures almost completely off the board, while some lengthened them out to 28-1 after various offseason adjustments.
FOX Sports
Will David Njoku, Amari Cooper headline elite Browns passing game?
Will tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Amari Cooper lead a high-octane Cleveland Browns passing attack in 2022?. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is bullish on both players, alluding to Njoku's improvement as a blocker. "His game has evolved, and I’m really proud of him and the work that...
FOX Sports
Aaron Donald would have retired if Sean McVay didn't return to Rams
After the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, conversations regarding the franchise's next big moves surfaced rather quickly. The future of star defensive tackle Aaron Donald's and coach Sean McVay's careers were briefly in question, amid murmurs that one or the other could abruptly retire. They've both returned –...
FOX Sports
Trevon, Stefon Diggs share words from separate camps
OXNARD, Calif. — The ramping up is mercifully over. Next time the Cowboys take the practice field, it’ll be for the full brunt of a padded training camp practice. For the time being, they eased into their first off day with one final outing in shorts and shirts.
FOX Sports
Bears center Patrick sidelined by injury to his right hand
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury, leaving a retooled offensive line without an important piece. Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Friday that Patrick injured his right hand and said there is no timetable for his return. “He...
FOX Sports
Jets' first-round trio passing early tests in training camp
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner was relaxing on the plane ride from the NFL draft in Las Vegas to his new playing home in New Jersey when the magnitude of what was happening really started to sink in. The former Cincinnati cornerback was the No. 4 overall...
FOX Sports
Is Saints' Winston the 'dark horse' in MVP race this year?
Jameis Winston is entering what could be a make-or-break season with the New Orleans Saints, as his opportunities to prove he’s a franchise quarterback in the NFL are dwindling. Last season, Winston threw for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns through seven games en route to a 5-2 record before...
FOX Sports
Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season...
