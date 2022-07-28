JetBlue won the battle for Spirit. Now it has to win over Biden's Justice Department

www.cnbc.com
Frontier is slashing fares to as low as $19 in a preemptive strike at JetBlue's new merger agreement with Spirit
The "blockbuster sale" comes as JetBlue and Spirit announced a planned merger after a months-long battle between the three carriers.
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion to become fifth-biggest US airline
American carrier JetBlue is to buy ultra-low-cost Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion (£3.14bn) in a deal that would create the fifth-largest airline in the US – if it is cleared by regulators.The agreement comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with budget rival Frontier Airlines fell apart.The proposed new combined airline would be based in New York and have a combined fleet of 458 aircraft.However, it needs approval from a White House that has recently called for more competition in the airline industry.Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve Frontier’s lower offer, saying that antitrust regulators are more likely to...
Spirit is merging into JetBlue and will disappear from the skies. See the full history of the airline, from trucking company to low-cost giant.
Soon, the iconic Spirit brand that has become a household name may leave the industry forever.
JetBlue wins Spirit takeover battle with $3.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – JetBlue Airways Corp on Thursday prevailed in a months’ long bidding war for Spirit Airlines Inc after the ultra-low-cost carrier accepted its $3.8 billion buyout deal. The New York-based airline clinched the deal a day after Spirit terminated its $2.7 billion merger deal with Frontier Group...
Analysis: JetBlue, Spirit brace for tough regulatory review
July 28 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) and Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) face an uphill struggle getting U.S. regulators to approve their combination after Spirit talked up the chances of the deal being blocked when it was resisting the $3.8 billion acquisition bid.
