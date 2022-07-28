JetBlue won the battle for Spirit. Now it has to win over Biden's Justice Department

American carrier JetBlue is to buy ultra-low-cost Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion (£3.14bn) in a deal that would create the fifth-largest airline in the US – if it is cleared by regulators.The agreement comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with budget rival Frontier Airlines fell apart.The proposed new combined airline would be based in New York and have a combined fleet of 458 aircraft.However, it needs approval from a White House that has recently called for more competition in the airline industry.Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve Frontier’s lower offer, saying that antitrust regulators are more likely to...

