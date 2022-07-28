Watch live: Biden speaks about the state of the U.S. economy

www.cnbc.com
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
'I Am Coming to Assassinate the President': Man Arrested Over Biden Threats
Secret Service agents tracked down John Andrew Bazor Jr. for allegedly threatening the president. His family members say he has struggled with mental health.
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Will there be a new stimulus check for summer 2022? Three scenarios when you may get it
AS the Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2022, many Americans are hoping there will be another federal stimulus payment. Stimulus checks serve the purpose of helping those in need stimulate the economy during a financial downturn. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen three stimulus check packages passed...
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
While chief of staff to Donald Trump, the retired general John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump in a White House hallway, Jared Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir. The detail from Breaking History, which will be published in August, was reported by the Washington Post. Kushner, the Post said,...
Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico
Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Ex-presidential advisor David Gergen says it's 'inappropriate' for a candidate to seek the presidency in their 80s
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Jeanine Pirro on Biden's push for electric cars: He's forgetting the 'average American' can't afford them
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro ripped the Biden administration Tuesday on "The Five" for continuing to push electric vehicles and for taking credit for falling gas prices, despite shifting blame to Putin and oil companies for high prices. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Here’s what I think: When Joe Biden came out...
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
DOJ Will Take Action Against Hunter Biden Within 2 Months: Representative
Republican Representative James Comer believes that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will take action against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, within the next two months. Comer told Fox News's Maria Bartiromo Friday that he's "pretty confident" that "something's going to happen with the Department of Justice...
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
'He will become the new Putin': Saudi activist warns Biden not to appease MBS
Saudi activist Lina al-Hathloul tells Bianna Golodryga that President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia will “rehabilitate” the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Donald Trump Warns U.S. Economy Could Reach Levels of Great Depression
Trump suggested that President Joe Biden's policies could lead to an economic depression rivaling the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939.
White House says Americans should be 'really careful' about using period tracker apps
The White House is warning individuals to be "really careful" when using phone apps that track users' menstrual cycles over fears that the data could be used against them if they seek abortions following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
