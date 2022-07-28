LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Join us on this epic journey of survival and the importance of family bonds! The feature film on July 30th for our Movies in the Park series will be The Croods: A New Age. Come out to Clapp Park, 4011 University Avenue, for a movie night under the stars. . The event is free for all ages and popcorn will be graciously provided by Amerigroup. For more information please call, 806-775-2687.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO