City of Lubbock to begin North University Avenue pavement repairs this week
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, August 2nd, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on North University Ave., between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road . This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately nine weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: August 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. A hot, dry day. High of 99°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH. A warm, dry night. Low of 76°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another hot day, a few storms possible west of the NM...
August is Water Quality Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. August is Water Quality Awareness Month. The City of Lubbock’s Water Department encourages the public to learn more about the safe, pure, and thirst-quenching water delivered to their tap continuously. Up to...
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
Lubbock over 6 inches below normal on rainfall so far in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Despite some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region over the last few weeks, drought conditions continue to persist across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport only recorded 0.10 inches of rainfall during the month of July. The month...
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for July 30 – Aug. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Join us on this epic journey of survival and the importance of family bonds! The feature film on July 30th for our Movies in the Park series will be The Croods: A New Age. Come out to Clapp Park, 4011 University Avenue, for a movie night under the stars. . The event is free for all ages and popcorn will be graciously provided by Amerigroup. For more information please call, 806-775-2687.
Monday morning top stories: 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 3 arrested after police chase in Central Lubbock Saturday night. Police say the suspects backed into a patrol car, led officers on a chase and crashed into a tree near 40th and Akron. Police are still investigating the incident. Details here: Robbery and...
‘Team Luke,’ Last Thursday marked 7-year anniversary of golf cart accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 28, 2015, the parents of then 9-year-old Luke Siegel received a call that marked a day the family would never forget. It was also a day that impacted an entire community. Tim Siegel, Luke’s father, took to Facebook in remembrance of his son and...
City of Lubbock accepting applications for the Electric Utility Board
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 12, 2022. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2020, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up-to-date information on file.
Construction underway, Dave & Buster’s location in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dave and Busters location is coming to the Hub City, records from the City of Lubbock confirmed. According to building permits, the location would be at 2620 West Loop 289 in the West End area. Photos taken Friday showed construction at that address. According to the permit, the building would be […]
The Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery closed for renovation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Buddy Holly Center will not be participating in the First Friday Art Trail on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to renovations in the Fine Arts Gallery. For more information, visit our website www.buddyhollycenter.org or call the Buddy Holly Center at 806-775-3560. Join us...
Clark Willingham to receive National Golden Spur Award on Oct. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Clark S. Willingham has been named the 2022 National Golden Spur Award recipient in recognition of his dedication to the ranching and livestock industries. “This award recognizes iconic industry leaders whose devotion to land and livestock has earned them the notable respect and admiration...
Car vs. home Thursday, driver intoxicated, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded Thursday to a vehicle that crashed into a house on the 2800 block of Duke Street that resulted in four injuries, including the suspect. According to a police report, LPD believed the suspect to have been, “operating...
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (7/31/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. “A Drive For Texas,” Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s campaign tour, recently visited Snyder, Lubbock, Muleshoe and many other communities across West Texas. Talking Points anchor Ryan Chandler road shotgun with O’Rourke for a candid one-on-one conversation about his campaign and efforts to win over “deep red” West Texas.
Lubbock Moms introduces and announces partnership with PocketLab
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Moms (lbkmoms.com) is proud to announce a partnership with PocketLab. This partnership focuses on bringing awareness, resources, and education to the Lubbock community that enables educators, students, and makers to easily gather data about the world around them. PocketLab is an education technology...
LCSO: Occupant, dog safe after structure fire Friday afternoon
The following is a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-story structure fire at, 2301 E FM 1294, at approximately 11:50 a.m., July 29, 2022. Abernathy Fire Department, Idalou Fire, and the Lubbock Fire Department all responded and assisted with the fire. The sole […]
