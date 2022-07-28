Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500



Stimulus c hecks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.

Several states have announced new initiatives to deliver payments to certain groups. States providing relief include California, Florida, and Virginia, among others.

DELAWARE TO SEND OUT $300 RELIEF REBATE PAYMENTS THROUGHOUT SUMMER

California

State officials are planning on giving stimulus checks of up to $1,050 to an estimated 23 million people. The payment amount will depend on whether the person is a single or joint filer for taxes, what the person's income is, and how many dependents he or she has. Single filers will receive at least $200 if they earn up to $250,000 a year, and joint filers will receive $400 if they earn up to $500,000 a year.

Colorado

In May, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a tax rebate of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers. Residents who have already filed their tax returns can expect the payment by Sept. 30.

Delaware

The state has been rolling out $300 relief rebate checks to combat high prices at gas stations. The checks began their rollout in May and will continue throughout the summer .

Florida

As part of an initiative to help families with foster and adopted children, the state has sent out $450 -per-child payments. The payments are being funded with the state's budget surplus, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Georgia

The state announced in May that it is issuing one-time tax refunds due to a state revenue surplus. Single filers will receive up to $250 , joint filers will receive up to $500 , and head-of-household filers could receive up to $375 .

Hawaii

Officials in the state will begin to give tax rebates to citizens at the end of August , with most people receiving the rebates by the end of October. The rebate is to be $300 per person for those making less than $100,000 a year and $100 per person for people making more than $100,000 a year. The state has said the tax rebates also apply to dependents.

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans for his family relief program last month, which contains a variety of initiatives, including direct payments to taxpayers. The tax rebates are $50 for individual filers who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and $100 for joint filers who made less than $400,000 combined in 2021. People with dependents can also receive an additional $100 per dependent for up to three dependents. The payments will be sent out beginning in September.

Maine

Officials in the state's Department of Administrative and Financial Services said they have sent out 91% of the $850 one-time relief checks. The checks are intended to help citizens manage rising prices due to inflation.

Massachusetts

The state Senate has passed a bill that would give residents a one-time $250 stimulus check. The bill has yet to be signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, but if signed, the bill would also give tax relief to low-income residents.

Minnesota

First responders in the state were able to claim $750 stimulus payments until last week as a way to "thank those Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency," according to the state. The payments were directed only toward certain fields, such as healthcare, manufacturing, emergency response, retail, food service, and schools, among other occupations.

New Jersey

Last month, the state legislature approved a child tax credit , which will give $500 per child under age 6 for families making up to $30,000 a year and $300 per child under age 6 for families making up to $80,000 a year.

New Mexico

The state has set up a rebate program that will give single-filer taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year three payments of $250 , totaling $750 . The program gives joint filers who make up to a combined $150,000 a year three payments of $500 , totaling $1500 .

New York

State officials approved a tax rebate for eligible homeowners as a form of property tax relief. The payments will be as much as $1,050 , the exact amount per person and eligibility is determined by the state. The checks are expected to arrive in the fall, but the state started mailing some checks last month .

Oregon

Taxpayers in Oregon who received the Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit, designed for low to moderate-income families, on their 2020 tax filing automatically received a $600 one-time payment. The payment was mostly delivered last month, according to the state.

South Carolina

Officials at the state Department of Revenue are still working out the details of how much each tax rebate will be for citizens, but the payments are expected to be as high as $800 , with nearly 80% of taxpayers expected to receive the rebates via direct deposit.

Virginia

The state approved a one-time payment for taxpayers with a tax liability. For individual filers, the payment will be as much as $250, and for joint filers, the payment may be as much as $500 . The rebates will start being given to eligible taxpayers in October.

There is no plan for more stimulus payments at a national level, but other states are looking into giving out relief payments, in addition to the states listed above. States have been debating ways to give relief to citizens amid crippling inflation.