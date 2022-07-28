Cancer survivor: ‘Be proactive about your health’

Guilded Leaf authors announced – The Guild of the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation has announced the authors taking part in the 18th annual Guilded Leaf Book and Author Events. The six novelists are Jennifer Coburn, Iman Hariri-Kia, Lynda Cohen Loigman, Kristina McMorris, Kyle Mills and Katherine Reay. The Guilded Leaf opens with the Book & Author Evening on Oct. 19. For the first time, this evening event will take place at the Main Library. At the Book and Author Luncheon at the Ritz Charles on Oct. 20, the authors will share insights into their lives and their writing. Book signings, a raffle, and the online auction will also be part of the luncheon festivities. Tickets may be purchased at carmelclaylibrary.org/guilded-leaf.

