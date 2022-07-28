Cancer survivor: ‘Be proactive about your health’

www.youarecurrent.com
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
PUSH to 'phase out' prescription of stimulants for ADHD
Students with ADHD receiving prescriptions for stimulant medication through the Purdue University Student Health Center will have to find a new prescriber. PUSH will stop initiating the prescription of stimulants beginning Aug. 15 and will stop prescribing stimulants to patients already receiving prescriptions through a PUSH physician or nurse practitioner, PUSH Medical Director Dr. Craig Nadelson said in an email Monday.
Current Publishing
Column: Find relief from swelling feet
July is one hot month, and with that heat and humidity comes swelling feet and ankles. When it gets hot, your body expands small blood vessels in your feet to cool you down by rushing blood to your skin’s surface. That extra fluid has a hard time flowing out of your feet, especially since it’s already fighting gravity. This then leaves you with a condition known as heat edema.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: County seniors receive scholarships to study medicine
From left, Eli VanHaaren (Hamilton Heights High School), Emma Bui (Hamilton Southeastern High School), Allison Maskew (Noblesville High School), Hannah Pensyl (Westfield High School), Erin Hanna (Fishers High School) and Brianna Hunter (Sheridan High School) (not pictured: Arya Musthyala, Carmel High School) are Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Bray Medical Scholarship and Hamilton County Medical Society Scholarship winners. The Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Bray Medical Scholarship was established in 1993 through Riverview Health Foundation and is awarded to a graduating senior wishing to pursue a career in the medical field. The Hamilton County Medical Society Scholarship was created at the end of 2021 in partnership with Riverview Health Foundation with the goal to help local students pursue a medical career. (Photo courtesy of Riverview Health)
buildingindiana.com
Eskenazi Health Breaks Ground on $50M In Facility Upgrades
Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County have announced a more than $50 million investment in capital improvements to primary care facilities across Marion County, including construction of a new state-of-the-art health center opening in 2024 on the east side of Indianapolis. Eskenazi Health leadership said the...
Current Publishing
Column: How caregivers can take a guilt-free vacation
Those who are caregivers may find it hard to get away this summer because they have so much responsibility at home. However, it’s important for caregivers to have time to refresh and avoid burnout. If you’re a caregiver, here are some tips on how you can enjoy a guilt-free vacation.
Inside Indiana Business
IU Health reevaluating scope of $2.68B downtown campus
Indiana University Health is reevaluating the “scope, cost and timing” of its massive downtown medical campus, a $2.68 billion project that has been in the works for seven years. The Indianapolis-based hospital system said in financial filing Thursday that the review comes in light of higher-than expected patient...
Carmel PD K-9s receive bulletproof vest donation
Carmel Police Department K-9s Jax and Lolo will soon be decked out and protected with new bullet and stab-proof vests.
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Current Publishing
Carmel mother, son co-create dinosaur book
Jen Lis started writing books after becoming a new mom, inspired by true parenting events she thought others would find relatable. The Carmel resident’s oldest son, Gabe, 8, is now co-authoring with her. Together, they completed and published the book, “I Love You Like a Dinosaur.” It is the...
Current Publishing
Indianapolis Children’s Choir receives grant from Arts Commission
The Indiana Arts Commission recently announced it has awarded $31,002.00 to the Indianapolis Children’s Choir through the Arts Organization Support grant program. During its June 10 quarterly business meeting, the commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grant programs. More than 460 applications were reviewed by 85 Hoosiers from around the state specializing in arts, community development and finance.
Current Publishing
ILEARN scores improve slightly at Noblesville Schools
Noblesville Schools made slight increases this year in the percentage of third- through eighth-grade students passing the English and math portions of the state’s standardized ILEARN test. According to the Indiana Dept. of Education, 43.2 percent of Noblesville students were found to be proficient in English and math. Noblesville...
WISH-TV
Indy Animal Care Services holding Friday ‘super pet’ adoption event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking to make your house a forever home? You might want to meet some of the “super pets” up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services. Indy ACS will host a free adoption event Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at...
Current Publishing
Letter: Extreme heat deadliest weather hazard in state
Last month, our community felt the impacts of climate change as record-breaking heat waves swept across Indiana. Temperatures were in the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat waves are caused by the burning of fossil fuels, such as gasoline and coal, that release carbon dioxide into...
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — August 2, 2022
Guilded Leaf authors announced – The Guild of the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation has announced the authors taking part in the 18th annual Guilded Leaf Book and Author Events. The six novelists are Jennifer Coburn, Iman Hariri-Kia, Lynda Cohen Loigman, Kristina McMorris, Kyle Mills and Katherine Reay. The Guilded Leaf opens with the Book & Author Evening on Oct. 19. For the first time, this evening event will take place at the Main Library. At the Book and Author Luncheon at the Ritz Charles on Oct. 20, the authors will share insights into their lives and their writing. Book signings, a raffle, and the online auction will also be part of the luncheon festivities. Tickets may be purchased at carmelclaylibrary.org/guilded-leaf.
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater good
Rosemary (Featherstone) Turentine - Woman of God, Author, Community Leader,Photo Credit: Facebook. Rosemary is an anointed woman of God. Her ministry's main focus is presenting spiritual development initiatives to those in the community who are at risk of losing sight of who they are in Christ. She is dedicated to inspiring others to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ." Rosemary Featherstone Turentine ~ Excerpt from her book: Eyes of the Striving Soldiers of God.
2 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Indiana – Fishers Police is investigating a head-on crash that left four people seriously injured early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to 126th Street, near Promise Road just after 1:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy Trax was traveling east on 126th Street, when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruise head-on. […]
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
