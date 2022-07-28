ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, live stream, TV channel, tee times, featured groups, live coverage

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Veqaf_0gwSxDVH00

The Rocket Mortgage Classic begins with Round 1 on Thursday from Detroit Golf Club while Patrick Cantlay will look to repeat as FedExCup Champion. Tony Finau is currently leading the morning of Round 1 with an 8-under as we look forward to a wonderful weekend of golf.

ESPN+ will carry the mornings live with the Golf Channel taking over later in the day, here’s everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and expanded coverage on ESPN+.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • When: Thursday, July 28
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: The Golf Channel
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Featured Groups on Thursday

Marquee Group

Webb Simpson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

Featured Groups

Tony Finau, Cam Davis, Nate Lashley

Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland, Cam Champ

Rocket Mortgage Classic TV Schedule

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage in the mornings and will also have coverage in the afternoons. You can follow all the action here with expanded and extended coverage for PGA Tour Live. Click for more details.

Thursday, July 28:

  • Main: 7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Marquee Groups: 8:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Featured Groups & Holes: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Friday, July 29:

  • Main: 7:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Marquee Groups: 8:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Featured Groups & Holes: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Saturday, July 30:

  • Main: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Marquee Groups: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Featured Groups & Holes: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Sunday, July 31:

  • Main: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Marquee Groups: 8:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+
  • Featured Groups & Holes: 8:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

PGA Tour Odds and Betting Lines

PGA Tour odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Want some action on the PGA Tour? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

