Dallas, TX

Here's where and when DFW families can get free school supplies

WFAA
WFAA
 4 days ago
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Back to School: Year begins for students in 5 Dallas ISD schools

DALLAS - It’s the first day of school for a handful of schools in the Dallas Independent School District. It’s also the first day for the district’s new superintendent. Five schools in Dallas ISD began their school year Monday. They are on what’s called the school day redesign schedule, which gives them an extra five weeks of instruction.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals in schools for students, other school districts require parents to apply for free meals

Dallas, Texas – All students nationwide, regardless of their financial status, were eligible for free meals in schools as a part of the early Covid-19 pandemic measures, but that is now going to change because Congress opted not to renew waivers. For the upcoming school year, Dallas ISD will continue to offer free meals for all of its students, something that the school district has been doing since 2013, but several of the North Texas school districts require parents to apply for free meals for their children.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Back to school savings and scams to avoid

Everything seems to cost more right now, and it's tough on parents during this back to school shopping season. Amy Rasor with the Better Business Bureau Fort Worth shares tips on how to save and avoid scams while back to school shopping. For more information, go to bbb.org/all/back-to-school.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School Supplies

HHM Health provided much-needed relief by handing out free items at their back to school fair.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. The school season is right around the corner and inflation is not making it easy for families. CBS DFW reports that HHM Health is providing relief in the form of handing out free items at their back-to-school fair. Hundreds of families waited in line to get free school supplies. Kids received notebooks, pens, pencils, and a backpack.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Time’s 2022 Innovative Teacher finalist; Akash Patel

From ongoing pandemic pivots, safety and security concerns, to wondering if there's enough of them to go around – teachers have a lot on their minds. But innovation also springs from hardship. Time magazine searched the country for innovative teachers improving their field and making a difference…they found one...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

More than 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas

Fire crews are battling fires across the state.Matt C/Unsplash. As temperatures continue to soar, Texas saw 17 new fires ignite across the state. On Saturday, 10 were still active. NBC 5 reports that this trend is not expected to end any time soon. The conditions have become hot and dry, and it's supposed to continue for a while. According to Texas A&M Forest Service's spokeswoman Erin O'Conner says that since the start of 2022, over 6,900 wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres. A combination of little rest and triple-digit heat is making fire crews jobs harder and more dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas

After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Fort Worth ISD Hiring On The Spot As They Work to Fill Hundreds of Open Positions

The Fort Worth ISD is looking to hire teachers to fill a massive need before the school year begins.MChe Lee/Unsplash. As the school year approaches, Fort Worth ISD is one of several North Texas school districts holding a job fair to try and address the shortage of teachers. Administrators with the school district are offering jobs on the spot, with the goal of filling 350 open positions.
FORT WORTH, TX
point2homes.com

604 Rough Creek Drive, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75071

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 604 Rough Creek Drive Español?. Enjoy your Own Oasis in the Backyard. Pool, spa, tanning ledge, water fall to enjoy year round. The covered patio has a place for dining and a built-in grill. Located in Wynn Ridge Estates with all of the the amazing Stone Bridge community features in the heart of McKinney. The open concept with cathedral ceilings are sure to delight with sun-drenched light and plantation shutters throughout the home. This home has a 2.5 garage with lots of storage including a full extra room that could be added. Panoramic master retreat and 2nd guest down. Upstairs a open game room, loft, and media room. Two bedrooms with window seats and jack and jill bathrooms. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large island and mini desk in the kitchen. The entryway is elaborate with soaring ceilings. The extra design features make this a true Texas dream.
MCKINNEY, TX
Jake Wells

Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor offers free backpacks, safety and prayer for upcoming school year

FORT WORTH, Texas — Church leaders in Fort Worth hope to have a serious impact on families in need this upcoming back-to-school season. For months, Youth Pastor Erick Bowens at Chosen Vessel Cathedral Church has been planning and strategizing their huge backpack giveaway. He convinced his Senior Pastor Bishop Marvin Sapp to do the giveaway on a Sunday afternoon. The concept is to not only serve the families already attending the dynamic Sunday Morning Worship, but also others in the community who are welcome to the event as well and already out and about.
FORT WORTH, TX
