3 burning questions heading into the FA Community Shield: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

This summer has been one of the more unique offseasons for the major soccer clubs in Europe. In what should have been a World Cup summer, teams instead had to go through an international window and preseason knowing that a winter stoppage would come for the World Cup in Qatar.

That posed a unique challenge and led to a hyperactive transfer window with World Cup hopefuls looking to maximize playing time. Few clubs have made a bigger splash this summer than Manchester City.

Saturday’s FA Community Shield (12 PM ET on ESPN+) — a season-opening event between the Premier League champion City and FA Cup winning Liverpool — at Wembley Stadium will be a chance to see the new-look Premier League giants play with a trophy on the line.

Here are the three questions we have heading into the match:

How will Erling Haaland fit in with Manchester City?

After years of transfer rumors, Norwegian forward Erling Haaland finally made his move from Borussia Dortmund to Man City on a surprisingly low $66 million transfer fee.

Haaland tore up with Bundesliga with 62 league goals in three seasons, but the 22-year-old will have his work cut out for him in a far more physical Premier League. Saturday’s match will be an early test against a Liverpool defense that boasts Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

But hey, if preseason is any indication, Haaland will be fine.

How will Liverpool fare without Sadio Mane?

While Mohamed Salah had been Liverpool’s most prolific goal scorer since arriving from Roma in 2017, Sadio Mane was arguably Liverpool’s most important attacking player. With Mane’s $35 million move to Bayern Munich, Saturday’s match will mark the start of a new era for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Well, Liverpool is banking on the 23-year-old Darwin Núñez to pick up where Mane left off.

Núñez made a club-record £85m million move with Benfica for the young striker with the sole purpose of giving Liverpool a world-class attack threat entering his prime years. But like Haaland, Núñez is a young player in a new league. Will there be growing pains? Or will he hit the ground running and have Liverpool right in the title race?

It looked like the latter against RB Leipzig.

Is this a preview of another two-team race in the Premier League?

The two clubs likely won’t approach the Community Shield with the same intensity of a Premier League or Champions League meeting, but it could very well be the first of many meaningful matchups between the sides.

Manchester City is looking for its third straight Premier League title, but Liverpool has been City’s main competition the past few years. And it’s looking like 2022-23 will be more of the same.

Can the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester City jump into the title race? Saturday’s match will be an early preview of what they’re up against.