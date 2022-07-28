Winery in Greenville cancels scheduled Beto appearance

eparisextra.com
Roberto's
3d ago
yeah with the folks around Greenville best to stay out of the politics. Beto better off going to the civic center and having the Winery provide the wine. Because the way the democratic states lock themselves down during a pandemic. Is the reason I wouldn't vote for him. life too short to be cooped up.
Reply
18
Mikey
3d ago
either of these would’ve worked too: “i didn’t want to stain our image by having beto here” or “we thought this was a good idea until we realized all of our patrons detest him”
Reply
16
Dwayne Crow
3d ago
Smart move, in a county that voted 76% red in 2020. Not as smart as not having booked it in the first place, but smart.
Reply(5)
26
Related
ketr.org
Greenville ISD hosting Aug. 2 public meeting on possible bond proposal
The Greenville Independent School District is seeking public input on whether to put a bond proposal on local ballots in November. The district has been seeking funds to build a new middle school and a new early childhood center, among other projects. In May, voters rejected a $169 million bond proposal from the district. At a public meeting in July, the district presented a slimmed-down version of the package that totaled about $136 million. The new middle school would be built south of Hunt Regional Medical Center and the new early childhood center would be located next to the current one. There will be one more public meeting on the topic Tuesday evening. It’s scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Greenville Middle School cafeteria. The Greenville ISD board is expected to decide later this month whether to place another bond proposal on November ballots.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
KHOU
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
Maryland Daily Record
Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doors Close to Former Parkland Memorial Hospital; Preparing for Demolition
The old Parkland Memorial Hospital, which opened Sept. 25, 1954, closed its doors this week for good. Though, it's been years since medical staff and patients filled the buildings. "I'm actually looking very much forward to what comes next on this site," said John Raish, senior vice president of support...
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
michiganchronicle.com
They Stole Hearts: Former Bank Robbers Deliver Powerful Message
Eva D. Coleman, Lifestyle and Culture Editor | Texas Metro News. Two former bank robbers, affectionately known as “FoxandRob” walked into First United Bank in downtown Dallas dressed in all white on June 17, 2022 and delivered the most powerful speech on what it means to be free.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
Texas Auditing 2022 Midterm Election Results in Four Counties
Texas will audit the 2022 midterm elections results in four counties.Elliott Stallion/Unsplash. The Texas Secretary of State has chosen to audit the 2022 Midterm election results in Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland, and Harris counties. Dallas News reports that these four counties were picked at random under a 2021 election law that created the audit process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 40th anniversary of serving the Allen and Fairview communities
From a Downtown Merchants Association to a dual-community business supporter, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has supported businesses in its communities since the 1960s. Since being officially recognized as a nonprofit in 1982, the staff grew from two to four people who have overseen the support of over 600...
'We're struggling,' North Texans fear recession despite potential regional protection
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Faced with higher prices, Goli Sabetpour of Plano said all she can do to save money is compare prices at various grocery stores."We are struggling. Everything is too expensive. Food, everything," Sabetpour said. "I know gas is coming down, but we don't eat gas. We eat food."On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced the Gross Domestic Product fell by an annual rate of 0.9% between April and June.It's the second straight quarter showing the economy slowed.Between January and March of this year, the GDP dropped by an annual rate of 1.6%.President Joe Biden and Democrats said the...
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Move to Circumvent State’s Abortion Ban
Some city councils in Texas are trying to circumvent the state’s near-total abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Last week, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to “decriminalize” abortion in the city....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee's
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford a publicist and local historian that really, like helping people with historical research. Buc-ee's is a chain of country stores and gas stations with locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Floria, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company is owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and Don Wasek and has its headquarters in Lake Jackson, Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Davis Out-Raises Jenkins in Dallas County Judge Race
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was significantly out-raised by his Republican challenger for November’s general election, Lauren Davis, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. From February 20 to June 30, Jenkins pulled in just over $59,000 in total contributions, far less than Davis’ more-than-$440,000 raised. Jenkins...
CPAC Texas speaker recently gave a "pure Nazi speech."
The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is still on the list of scheduled speakers at CPAC Texas to be held in Dallas from August 4-7, despite giving a speech last week that led to the registration of one of his key advisors.
City of Gunter expected to run out of water Wednesday night
GUNTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grayson County Emergency Management announced that the City of Gunter would run out of water Wednesday night. At around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the county said that at current rates of consumption, Gunter would be out of water sometime overnight. The city said that everyone must cease outdoor watering and limit indoor usage strictly to hydration and hygiene needs until further notice. An update will be provided by noon on Thursday.
Comments / 55