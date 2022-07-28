School District of Tomahawk custodial staff win safety awards at WASBO conference

tomahawkleader.com
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire departments across the state are responding to increased calls on a monthly basis, and Wisconsin rapids saw one of the biggest increases in response calls in the state last year. “In 2020 we ran 3976 calls. And in 2021 we actually had a huge...
seehafernews.com
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
tomahawkleader.com
Somo Ave./Hwy. 86 project slated for summer 2029; timeline may change
TOMAHAWK – A nearly one-mile stretch of road in the City of Tomahawk is slated to be repaved, but the project may not begin for several years. On the current timeline, work on Somo Ave./State Hwy. 86 from Tomahawk Ave. to Charlotte St. wouldn’t begin until summer 2029. However, if the city begins the planning process soon, the project could potentially be moved forward on the calendar.
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
spectrumnews1.com
Farmers market peas linked to half dozen cases of salmonella in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Six people have fallen ill after consuming shelled peas from Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS said the ongoing investigation has uncovered six salmonella cases linked to shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market in Ripon, Wis. The loose peas have been sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands, as well as farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac. The peas were also sold at Green Valley Acres Farm and Company’s farm stand in Neenah.
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point faces tough decision for the future of transportation in the city
"It is about the future, not the past. It is about all transportation related projects in whole or in part," said Meleesa Johnson. Meleesa Johnson is city council president and alderman of the fifth district in Stevens Point. She is firmly against the upcoming referendum within the city. "So in...
waupacanow.com
Waupaca School Board member resigns
Mark Polebitski resigned from the Waupaca School Board on July 12. He and his wife Mary plan to move to Platteville. Their son Austin teaches environmental engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Hired as a second year teacher to initiate the Computer Science Department at Waupaca High School, Polebitski and...
SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point prepares to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open
Wisconsin's golf boom shows no signs of slowing down, and now SentryWorld in Stevens Point is already preparing for the U.S. Senior Open.
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
WEAU-TV 13
Wood County DA: No charges to be filed in boy’s death
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After more than a year after the death of a 6-year-old boy in Wood County, the Wood County District Attorney said his office will not press charges. On March 8, 2021, Tyson Hoffman was killed by his school bus in Auburndale. According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, 6-year-old Tyson never made it on the bus. Instead, when the bus started driving away he became “affixed” to the front of the bus. The report goes on to say Tyson went under the bus 250 yards from their driveway and was struck by the rear passenger side wheels of the bus, killing him. An eye witness, parked behind the bus, called in the incident and told first responders what they saw. The report said the bus finished its bus route and made it to its final destination, the school.
wortfm.org
Adam Fischer on Running for Wisconsin Governor
The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Adam Fischer, a Republican candidate for Governor about law enforcement, the 2020 presidential election, and why he is running for Governor. Adam Fischer is a former police officer here in Wisconsin, and currently lives...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash
MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
Shattuck Middle School sold to developer
The Neenah school board voted to sell Shattuck Middle School to a developer to be turned into mixed family housing.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 31, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 31:. On 07-26-2022 a deputy was assigned to investigate a damage to property complaint. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a Merrill man, 39, intentionally dug up a telephone box that was on his property, which is located on Swede Rd. in the Town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier Phone Company and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. The report with a request for charges of criminal damage to property and theft will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Fox11online.com
OSHA proposes fining Appleton roofing contractor over $94,000 for fall hazards
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton roofing contractor may face a hefty fine after being cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing his workers to potentially deadly fall hazards. In May, an OSHA inspector found three Lopez Roofing workers on a Sheboygan roof, working...
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
oshkoshexaminer.com
In Oshkosh new owner plans to bring back old memories at Ohio Street bar formerly known as The Nickel
When Anjie Baier opened her newly purchased bar at 413 Ohio Street earlier this month, one of the first things she did was to reach out on Facebook to connect with south side residents she hoped might have memories or mementoes to share. The result was overwhelming, including an image...
