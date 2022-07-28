Nez Perce Tribe challenges air quality permit

www.koze.com
Man dies following ATV accident in Idaho County backcountry
A man died last week in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Warren Wagon Road in Idaho County. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Randy Hanshew of Rupert, Idaho was injured in the accident that was reported around 2:40 p.m. Thursday 3 miles past the Secesh Stage Stop.
Do I have to wear a life jacket? What Idaho law says about staying safe in the water
A Boise man drowned at Lucky Peak State Park after falling off his paddleboard, a man from Lewiston got swept downstream after trying to save a dog on the Salmon River and a 57-year-old man was recovered by a dive team after drowning in Palisades Reservoir. Those incidents are among...
Idaho animal shelter asking for help with thirteen neglected great danes
IDAHO - Thirteen great danes were rescued from an Idaho residence in Nez Perce County Thursday where they were living in their own filth, according to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN). IARN said the dogs are friendly and in desperate need of placement. In the mean time, they are...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Idaho Animal Rescue Network asking for donations after 13 Great Danes fall into care
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN) in Lewiston is currently dealing with a situation where 13 Great Danes are now in their care. According to IARN on Facebook, all of the dogs have been legally surrendered to them and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the case. IARN said their owner died last week, but the owner’s elderly mother has been receptive to getting the dogs help.
Authorities searching for two missing Clarkston women
The Clarkston Police Department is searching for two women who have been reported missing. 37-year-old Kelli Duxbury is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities say she could be driving a 2004 red Dodge Durango with Idaho license N0241U. She has been missing for about two weeks.
One Sustains Minor Injuries in North Lewiston RV Fire
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department responded to two separate fires Thursday afternoon. The first fire involved a motorhome and surrounding trees in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue North. Crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m., for a reported vehicle and brush fire. First arriving crews found a motorhome fully involved in flames and the surrounding brush and trees were beginning to ignite. The brush fire and motorhome fire were quickly knocked down preventing any further extension. The motorhome was a total loss of approximately $7,500. One person, who was working on the vehicles, received minor burns and was transported by private vehicle to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Pair Arrested After Allegedly Passing Over $1300 in Counterfeit $20 Bills at Multiple Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - Two people have been arrested after allegedly passing over $1300 in counterfeit $20 bills at multiple businesses in Lewiston Saturday afternoon. Both Kiongozi Jones and Bethany Moreno are in custody, thanks in part to assistance from the public. The Lewiston Police Department took to social media just before...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Clarkston man arrested on burglary charges
A Clarkston man was arrested Saturday for multiple car burglaries in the Lewiston Elks Addition. 23-year-old Troy Russell was taken into custody after authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 1500 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston. According to a news release, Lewiston Police identified Russell as...
Wanted felon fails to elude Clarkston Police, arrested for outstanding felony warrants
CLARKSTON, WA — Early Wednesday morning, Lewiston Police officers spotted a wanted fugitive. But when they tried to pull him over, he sped away into Clarkston. Hours later, Clarkston Police found him, and they said the suspect tried to the same thing and run. After the suspect tried to...
Clarkston woman arrested on drug charges
A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested on seven counts of drug possession. Shantell Green was charged with two felony counts of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to deliver and five felony counts of possession of a methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, lisdexamfetamine and amphetamine. Green faces up to life in...
Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman
PULLMAN - A horse helped emergency responders find a woman who was seriously injured when she fell while riding near Pullman. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers responded to a missing person around noon on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to a farm off the Moscow-Pullman Highway when a horse returned to the barn without its rider. D12 Fire Chief Lester Erwin says that crews found the woman unconscious in a canola field.
