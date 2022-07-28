ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Nez Perce Tribe challenges air quality permit

koze.com
 3 days ago
www.koze.com

Comments / 0

Related
koze.com

Man dies following ATV accident in Idaho County backcountry

A man died last week in an all-terrain vehicle accident on Warren Wagon Road in Idaho County. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Randy Hanshew of Rupert, Idaho was injured in the accident that was reported around 2:40 p.m. Thursday 3 miles past the Secesh Stage Stop.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Nez Perce County, ID
Government
County
Nez Perce County, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho Animal Rescue Network asking for donations after 13 Great Danes fall into care

LEWISTON, Idaho – The Idaho Animal Rescue Network (IARN) in Lewiston is currently dealing with a situation where 13 Great Danes are now in their care. According to IARN on Facebook, all of the dogs have been legally surrendered to them and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the case. IARN said their owner died last week, but the owner’s elderly mother has been receptive to getting the dogs help.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Authorities searching for two missing Clarkston women

The Clarkston Police Department is searching for two women who have been reported missing. 37-year-old Kelli Duxbury is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities say she could be driving a 2004 red Dodge Durango with Idaho license N0241U. She has been missing for about two weeks.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

One Sustains Minor Injuries in North Lewiston RV Fire

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department responded to two separate fires Thursday afternoon. The first fire involved a motorhome and surrounding trees in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue North. Crews were dispatched at 4:26 p.m., for a reported vehicle and brush fire. First arriving crews found a motorhome fully involved in flames and the surrounding brush and trees were beginning to ignite. The brush fire and motorhome fire were quickly knocked down preventing any further extension. The motorhome was a total loss of approximately $7,500. One person, who was working on the vehicles, received minor burns and was transported by private vehicle to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#The Nez Perce Tribe#Perpetua Resources Idaho#Deq#Lewiston Tribune
Big Country News

23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Clarkston man arrested on burglary charges

A Clarkston man was arrested Saturday for multiple car burglaries in the Lewiston Elks Addition. 23-year-old Troy Russell was taken into custody after authorities obtained a search warrant for a residence on the 1500 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston. According to a news release, Lewiston Police identified Russell as...
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

Clarkston woman arrested on drug charges

A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested on seven counts of drug possession. Shantell Green was charged with two felony counts of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with intent to deliver and five felony counts of possession of a methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, lisdexamfetamine and amphetamine. Green faces up to life in...
CLARKSTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Big Country News

Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins

CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman

PULLMAN - A horse helped emergency responders find a woman who was seriously injured when she fell while riding near Pullman. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers responded to a missing person around noon on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to a farm off the Moscow-Pullman Highway when a horse returned to the barn without its rider. D12 Fire Chief Lester Erwin says that crews found the woman unconscious in a canola field.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy