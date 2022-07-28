'Employ Baldwin' career fair representing hundreds of open jobs in Baldwin Co. area

wgxa.tv
Local back-to-school drive giveaway to empower the students of tomorrow
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Social Butterfliez Community Club got out Saturday to help students and families prepare for the new school year. This entire school drive was built on donations to help distribute over 200 school supplies. This is the club's way of helping our community in any way they can.
'A new opportunity for us and the children': Bibb Superintendent speaks at backpack blessing event
MACON, Ga. — Today, parents and students in Bibb County met their new superintendent before the start of the school year this week at a backpack blessing event. Dan Sims takes over the helm after former superintendent Curtis Jones retired after 7 years. Sims shared a few words of...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
Mayor, Commission to vote on lawsuit settlement for wreck involving Bibb Co. deputy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders have agreed to settle a lawsuit brought against the Sheriff's Office following a 2018 wreck involving a deputy. In documents obtained by WGXA News, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller will ask Commission at Tuesday's scheduled meeting to approve a $150,000 settlement for the civil suit filed after the 2018 accident.
Houston County goes back to school
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Faculty and students all hit the road to begin a new school year and one parent I spoke to say’s she’s looking forward to it. "I’m very excited this new year. Dr. Washington, as the principal this year and last year, he’s been wonderful. I like the new things he’s started with the school, I like the idea that there’s going to be more security."
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 28)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least two years of experience. Applicants must have a valid...
Back to School event hosted at the Masab Temple
MACON, Ga. — In Macon this afternoon, organizers hosted folks at the "Masab Temple" for food, fun, and service. Sponsors handed out supplies and 450 backpacks for kids heading back to school. There was also free food for those attending. People had the option to register to vote, and...
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
41nbc.com
Back to School events wrap up in Middle Georgia this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As July comes to a close, more Back to School bashes are happening to help prepare families for the school year. The House of Hope Macon presents Back 2 School Bash. Sunday July 31st from 12 p.m. noon to 4 p.m. 1900 Woodland Drive in...
Automated School Zone Enforcement comes to Perry schools
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With students returning to school comes the return of school zone hours for traffic on neighboring roads and the Perry Police Department are taking extra measures to make sure that drivers and kids are safe. The school zones around Perry are now automated and outfitted with...
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Let's all keep Macon-Bibb beautiful
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful! That's what local Maconites did Saturday for the Beall's Hill neighborhood Saturday. Walking through the streets of the beautiful neighborhood, a group of about six cleaned up trash and debris. Even though the group wasn't the largest, any difference can make an impact. Asha Ellen, Executive Director...
Boiled Peanuts for a cause: 'Next Step' Ministries helps men in legal trouble
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause. The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries. They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system. Over a year-long period, "Next Step"...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/1/22
The Peach County Sheriff is looking into how an inmate died in his cell on. 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
'It's the opportunity of a lifetime': Two new principals are ready to lead in Wilkinson County
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary schools are starting school fresh under new leadership. The former primary and elementary school principals retired last year. Now they're welcoming two new principals who, as it turns out, go way back. They were both in the band together back...
'I want to make sure she's safe': Houston County mom hopeful as district installs panic alarms in schools
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Something is coming to your child's school if you live in the Houston County School District. The school district installed panic alarms in all the schools. It's been in the works for over a year with three schools being used as pilots last year. It cost around $1.7 million to install the alarms in all the schools. Walter Stephens, the district's executive director of operations, calls it a game changer for safety.
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
Eastman unveils new mural to honor veterans
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Eastman has a new mural dedicated to local veterans. Non-profit organization “Leave it Better” partnered with the American Legion Post 126 to create a mural representing all military branches. It was funded by people in the community, businesses and organizations....
