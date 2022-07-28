ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Oil and gas company Riley Exploration Permian will locate branch office in The Woodlands

By Vanessa Holt
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August

Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
The Woodlands, TX
Business
City
The Woodlands, TX
Community Impact Houston

METRO adds HCTRA executive director to its board

Sanjay Ramabhadran (left), chair of METRO's board of directors, swears in Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive director, to the board. (Courtesy METRO) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has a new face on its board of directors. Roberto Treviño, Harris County Toll Road Authority executive...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Public meeting scheduled Aug. 4 to review Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study

Montgomery County Precinct 2, the H-GAC and the Texas Department of Transportation have been working on the study to analyze mobility issues and recommend projects across Precinct 2 to improve safety and mobility, according to H-GAC information. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Precinct 2 and the Houston-Galveston Area Council...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sheraton Suites rebranded as The Chifley in Uptown Houston

The Chifley Hotel will be replacing the Sheraton Suites Houston in Uptown Houston near the Galleria and River Oaks. (Rendering courtesy of The Chifley) In the heart of Uptown Houston near River Oaks and the Galleria, The Sheraton Suites Houston, located at 2400 W. Loop S., Houston, will be rebranded as The Chifley—a Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton—with an anticipated opening date for November.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cryo Club Houston opens new Missouri City location

Cyro Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering a variety of therapy options designed to reduce pain and inflammation, is now open in a new location in Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Cryo Club Houston, a cryotherapy wellness center offering recovery and rejuvenation treatment options, has opened a new...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Riley Exploration Permian#The Howard Hughes Corp
luxury-houses.net

Own This Exceptional Construction Home in The Woodlands in A Serene Setting with Every Comfort and Amenity for $7,000,000

The Home in The Woodlands, a completely remodeled estate with exceptional construction, high-end finishes, fixtures, and incredible attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 6 Hepplewhite Way, The Woodlands, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Kink (Phone: 281-300-4714) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Associated Press

WattBridge Commissions New 288-MW Peaking-Power Facilityin Fort Bend County, Texas

Plant Operates in Direct Support of Renewable Growth,. Provides Energy Security to Nearly 200,000 Texas Homes. HOUSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WattBridge Energy, LLC announced that commercial operations have begun for its 288-MW Braes Bayou project, the company’s third peaking-power installation in ERCOT to reach operational status in just 30 months. Located in Fort Bend County, the plant delivers energy security for the Texas grid, powers up to 200,000 homes, and operates in direct support of renewable growth.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

SI Group Relocating Its Global Headquarters and Research Development Facilities to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- SI Group, a leading global performance additives company, announces the closing of a transaction to sell its 81-acre corporate property, located at 2750 Balltown Road in Niskayuna, to Momentive Performance Materials Group (Momentive). SI Group will maintain its presence in the Capital Region by opening a new office at Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady, while also moving its global headquarters and research and development facilities to Texas.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly

WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
WILLIS, TX
cw39.com

Home cooling tips from the Home Depot

HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball Computer Guy talks home security

Dan Sullivan is the president of Tomball Computer Guy. He shared home security tips for homeowners. Why should homeowners invest in a home security system?. A good-quality and properly installed security camera system is a good add-on for securing your home. It can work both as a deterrent and a surveillance tool. ... In addition, if a burglary or other crime does occur, security cameras can help gather information as an investigative tool and evidence for prosecution.
TOMBALL, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston’s new, pending listings in negative territory

New listings struggled to maintain momentum last week as the volume of newly listed homes fell across Greater Houston. The latest weekly activity snapshot from the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) shows that Realtors entered 3,474 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during week 29, a 7.5% drop from the same week in 2021. This decline marks the third week that new listings charted negative territory.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy