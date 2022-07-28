Green Oak Township intersection to close for 3 months for roundabout construction

www.wilx.com
WILX-TV
Miller Road in Lansing closed due to possible gas leak
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A possible gas leak in south Lansing has caused a road to shut down while emergency crews work to contain it. The Capital Area Ingham County alert system, which notifies residents of emergency alerts, put out a warning early Monday afternoon. Miller Road has been closed...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, July 31
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures in the week. Maiden Lane between Broadway Street and Island Drive: A section of Maiden Lane will be completely closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 while contractors install utilities for a new building.
Truck gets stuck under Lansing bridge
The bridge is on South Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Road and Lindbergh Drive.
nbc25news.com
Clarkston man critically injured after single-vehicle crash in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
WILX-TV
Major Lansing road shut down in aftermath of truck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo was shut down for several hours Friday while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a box truck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called afternoon to assist when a box ruck collided with a bridge near Potter Park Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
whmi.com
Roundabout Construction Starts Monday
A very busy intersection will be completely closed for roughly three months in Green Oak Township. A roundabout will be constructed at Winans Lane Road and Rickett Road. There’s currently a stop sign at Rickett Road. The area continues to grow with increased traffic, in part due to the nearby Legacy Center Sports Complex.
wbkb11.com
2022 Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon Underway
GRAYLING,MI- 93 pairs of canoe racers took to the rivers on Michigan in the 74th annual AuSable river canoe marathon. The 120 mile race takes competitors from Grayling to Oscoda in an overnight event that goes on for over 15 hours. Consumers Energy is now in its 8th year as...
WILX-TV
MSU Police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bomb threat forced Michigan State University to evacuate Fee Hall on Monday. In the early afternoon an alert went out to university students and staff warning them of the threat and asking them to evacuate. According to the Michigan State University (MSU) Police Department, a person reported a bomb threat ‘at or near’ Fee Hall’s east wing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Time-lapse video shows Second Avenue Bridge construction over I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – The time-lapse video in the player above shows construction on the Second Avenue Bridge in Detroit. Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday morning. This is Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge. The new Second Avenue...
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
Fast forward to now, July 2022, and Lake Michigan water levels are now significantly down from their high point just two years ago.
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
thesalinepost.com
Amazing Storefront Opportunity in Downtown Saline
We at Saline Main Street love this building. It was a pilot project for the Match on Main Grant Program by Michigan EDC and we received funding in 2019 to bring the property up to code for seated dining — new 40 gal water heater, upgraded electric, 2 ADA bathrooms and kitchen. Home to the former beloved Cheese Shop of Saline (and sorely missed sandwiches by John and Ruth Loomis), the project ended just as the pandemic reared its ugly head.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigate fatal single-car crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the intersection S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 for a single-car vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being driven northbound when it lost control and hit a large utility pole on the east side of King. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers and Ingham County Sheriffs Deputies are currently at the scene investigating with other members of the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team. The investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released when it becomes available. Identification of the victim will be determined later today.
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)
SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a car slammed into a home in Taylor. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat crashed into a home [...]
