Bobby Lashley Wants To Build To A Match With Gunther 'At Survivor Series Or Later In The Year'

www.fightful.com
Related
WWE Summerslam Results (7/30/2022): Last Man Standing Match, Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 2022 edition of Summerslam, live on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Undisputed Universal Championship - Last Man Standing: Roman Reigns...
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Ronda Rousey Snaps, Puts Referee In An Armbar After Losing To Liv Morgan At WWE SummerSlam 2022
Ronda Rousey doesn't give a damn about her reputation. Leading up to SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey was a heavy favorite to retain over Liv Morgan, who would become SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey a month ago. However, Liv Morgan was able to retain her title, at a cost.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
RELATED PEOPLE
John Cena Shouts Out Ric Flair On Instagram, Rock Teases Roman, SummerSlam Preview | Fight Size
Here’s your fight-size update for Saturday, July 30, 2022. - On Instagram, where John Cena is known for being silly and occasionally cryptic with photos and not providing captions, John has posted about Ric Flair. - Also on Instagram, The Rock teased Roman Reigns for his latest C4 Energy...
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Full Show Review & Highlights | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalecdo) review WWE Summerslam 2022. Note that this show will start a little bit later as Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Nashville. - Seth FREAKIN Rollins. - Triple H. - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. - Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch. -...
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
WWE SummerSlam 2022: United States Championship - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory Result
Bobby Lashley makes quick work of Theory. At SummerSlam 2022, on a night where Austin Theory claims that he is going to cash in his money in the bank contract, he failed to defeat Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship in the third match of the evening. Fans...
WWE SmackDown Results (7/29/2022): Irish Donnybrook Match, New Day vs. Viking Raiders + More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 7/29/2022 edition of SmackDown, live on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus. - Shotzi...
Challenger Set For Undisputed WWE Universal Title At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre is headed to WWE Clash at the Castle. On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre picked up a victory over Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook. As a result of his victory, McIntyre will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Rock And Dolph Ziggler Appear At 'Roast of Ric Flair,' Eric Bischoff Talks A Lot About Balls
Starrcast V got underway on Friday, which was highlighted by The Roast of Ric Flair. Flair is the centerpiece of Starrcast as he'll headline the weekend on Sunday with his last match. At his roast on Friday, wrestlers such as Vickie Guerrero, Bully Ray, Diamond Dallas Page, Torrie Wilson, and more took the stage while comedians Dan St. Germain, Tyler Morrison, Shuli Egar, and more also told their jokes.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22
A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Report: Dana Warrior No Longer Working In Creative, Still Working Full-Time With WWE
An update on Dana Warrior in WWE. Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's widow has worked with WWE closely ever since her husband passing in 2014. Briefly, Dana Warrior worked as part of the WWE creative team. Now, a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Dana has not been working for the company in a creative capacity in many months.
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Johnny Gargano On His Storyline With Ciampa: Things Worked Out For Us, We Made The Most Of It
Johnny Gargano says that the theme of his classic storyline with Tommaso Ciampa was things working out for the best. Gargano and Ciampa arrived in WWE NXT together. Initially, they enjoyed plenty of success as the DIY team before they became bitter rivals. They clashed in some unforgettable battles, including the climactic "One Final Beat" match in 2020.
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0