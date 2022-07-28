ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Colorado

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRhMb_0gwSvJIh00

ESTES PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park , Colorado, on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into the state.

Hail as deep as one foot was reported in the town’s downtown area, causing some vehicles to get stuck.

Video from Chelsea Stills shows people, some wearing shorts, using shovels and fishing nets to try to dig cars out from the hail.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail. Later in the video, people could be seen cheering as one car was freed.

Tennessee’s first cannabis restaurant set for grand opening

KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer said below is a look at the radar at the time of the thunderstorm and hail around 10 p.m. Tomer said radar estimated the thunderstorm reached 47,000 feet vertically into the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJCkR_0gwSvJIh00

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clear the hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7PPW_0gwSvJIh00
Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Courtesy of Kirby Hazelton)

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms were likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver, and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which creates a flash flood risk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

California sees its largest 2022 fire

Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Traffic
City
Denver, CO
State
Tennessee State
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Estes Park, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Estes Park, CO
Sports
CBS 42

Muggy, Unsettled Weather Continues

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the north on Friday and it will stall over Tennessee. This will set off scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama later in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Flash Flood#Chelsea Stills#Kdvr#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Weather Aware Saturday with more Pop Up Storms through Early Next Week

WEATHER AWARE TONIGHT: More storms are expected across north Alabama through the evening hours tonight. Most of the activity will stay largely north of I-20 along a surface front and associated with outflow boundaries. These storms can produced some localized flooding and frequent lightning. WEATHER AWARE SATURDAY: The surface front will inch its way into […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Kentucky floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky’s governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS 42

Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you’d expect. Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson says they’ve seen an uptick in older drivers getting behind the wheel. “We’re still dealing with record high inflation and […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 42

New Louisiana marijuana laws in effect Aug. 1

Starting on Monday, police in Louisiana will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person's home without a warrant, and smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal.
CBS 42

CBS 42

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy