Severe thunderstorms located in St. Lawrence County

Downed trees, powerlines reported in St. Lawrence County
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for St. Lawrence County and some damages have already been reported. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located over Raymondville moving east at 40 miles per hour around 2:33 p.m. on Thursday. With the storm, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, quarter-sized hail, and cloud-to-ground lightning is expected.
New York DEC issues drought watch
(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. “Recent rains across the state were not enough to address...
New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier
ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
Tornado Touches Down In Western New York
It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at this week’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says they’ll host a pediatric clinic, providing vaccines for the youngest population: kids aged 6 months to 5-years-old.
Some Appalachia residents begin cleanup after deadly floods
PRESTONBURG, Ky. (AP) — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and to salvage what they could, while Kentucky’s governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday and Monday to honor fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty. Flags were directed by the governor to be lowered...
Canton woman charged with grand larceny
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Canton is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a debit card. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a complaint of a larceny on Baker Road in the Town of Potsdam. The investigation revealed that 35-year-old Victoria L. Secore allegedly stole a debit card from another person and spent over $3,100.
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For August 2022
Summer is in full swing all across New York State. As we enter August, as a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to end summer on a positive note. The way we keep it safe, we watch...
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
SP: 3 Drove Drunk on New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley
Two of the people arrested were allegedly driving three times over the legal limit of intoxication. The other driver is accused of driving drunk with two children in the car. In just over 24 hours three drivers were caught allegedly driving drunk on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.
Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Albany Woman Working For NY State Accused Of Stealing Checks Totaling Nearly $20K
An employee with the New York Department of State is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the agency. Albany resident Naelle Marius, age 30, was arrested Tuesday, July 26, following an investigation by New York State Police. The Department of State first reached out to police in...
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August bills. Around $557 million came from […]
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More trained canine teams will be coming to state prisons in an effort to slow down the flow of illegal contraband like drugs. Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, Anthony Annucci decided to do this after some guidance from the Prison Violence Task Force.
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Help is available right now for South Carolinians struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. But the state’s housing authority and power companies are telling people to not wait and fall too far behind before seeking it. The federal government has sent hundreds of...
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Plattsburgh homicide
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the homicide of a Plattsburgh woman who wasfound dead in her car earlier this month. State Police issued an arrest warrant for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, who officials believe is responsible for the murder of Monique R. Yanulavich, a 45-year-old woman from Plattsburgh.
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three...
