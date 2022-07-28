Arkansas State Police sweeps St. Francis County, 30 alleged drug dealers targeted

www.ktlo.com
Jackson County residents found dead at fire scene; homicide investigation underway
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities Friday night after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents of the state...
State police to investigate homicide of Stuttgart teen
Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been requested by the Stuttgart Police Department to investigate an apparent homicide that has claimed the life of a local teenager. Stuttgart police officers found Kyler Stigger, 15, dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street.
COVID-19 local numbers still climbing
Numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health. (Numbers in parenthesis indicates change from last Monday)(Numbers are only cases reported by medical facilities and do not include any at-home testing) Arkansas. 903,931 total cases (+8,956) 15,770 active cases (-1,021) 11,719 deaths (+46) Baxter County. 9,693 total cases (+122) 191 active cases...
Local native, former highway commissioner Bobby Hopper has died
Bobby Hopper (Photo courtesy of KFSM-TV) A man born in Cotter, who later became the longest serving highway commissioner in Arkansas, has died. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, family members of Bobby Hopper of Springdale say he died Friday. Hopper was appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission in 1983 by...
Missouri primary election set for Tuesday
Registered voters in Missouri will be able to go to the polls on Tuesday. Voting in the primary election will begin a 6 in the morning, and the polls will close that evening at 7. There are two local races in Ozark County on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Presiding Commissioner...
