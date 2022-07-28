Family of teen killed by officer file civil rights lawsuit against city of Wauwatosa

www.wisn.com
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office called the incident a homicide. Police say the homicide is domestic and a suspect is in custody. The medical examiner's office said the death took place Sunday morning near 38th Street...
Milwaukee uncle accused of shooting 5-year-old niece appears in court Saturday
MILWAUKEE — John Jackson, the 29-year-old Milwaukee man accused of shooting his 5-year-old niece, made his first court appearance Saturday. Court Commissioner Hon. J.C. Moore set his bail at $150,000 after the state asked for $250,000 and the defense requested $5,000. "It's an extremely serious case involving a number...
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
Man sentenced for shooting co-worker at Burger King
MILWAUKEE — Derrick Ellis, the 35-year-old man who shot and killed 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell inside the Burger King at 51st and Capitol in January was sentenced today. Derrick Ellis was sentenced to four years probation and 12 months in the House of Correction. Ellis told police he was aiming...
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
Wrong-way driver arrested following crash in I-43 construction zone
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a construction zone along Interstate 43 . About 5:15 a.m., Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were asked to respond to a wrong-way driver who entered I-43 at National Avenue heading north on the southbound lanes. The driver ended...
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River downtown
MILWAUKEE — Dive teams pulled one person from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that person was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who later died at the hospital. First responders were called just before midnight to Pere Marquette Park near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
Man who illegally requested absentee ballots to prove a point receives ballots in the mail
RACINE, Wis. — On Thursday, Union Grove resident Harry Wait openly admitted he committed a crime by illegally requesting other people's absentee ballots be sent to his own home. He said he did it to try to prove a voter fraud loophole. He requested Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos,...
Grenade found in carry-on luggage at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport
MILWAUKEE — A grenade was found in someone's carry-on luggage at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Friday, that's according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. They add that the grenade was found to be inert or inactive, but the owner was still cited. Weapons are not allowed at the...
Racine man in hospital after being rescued from a burning house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A man was trapped on a burning balcony in Racine Saturday morning. Three bystanders rushed to help him — one being his neighbor, who grabbed a ladder to reach him. "It was a lot of smoke and he was covered in smoke and ash. I...
Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates voter fraud
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the Wisconsin Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into claims that voters were able to request absentee ballots in other people's names through the state's voter website. Racine County resident Harry Wait told WISN-12 News that to prove...
Waukesha and Washington counties declare fentanyl health crisis
Wis. — On Monday, Waukesha and Washington counties held a press conference to address the fentanyl crisis in both communities. Illegally manufactured fentanyl is often found in counterfeit pills that are made to resemble prescription drugs. This includes prescription pain relievers, like oxycodone or stimulants. Individuals are at risk for fentanyl poisoning if they take pills from any source that is not a licensed pharmacy.
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
Black-owned business announces ride-share service for people dealing with dementia
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business, Melanin Minded LLC, announced Saturday a ride-share program for caregivers and people living with related dementias. Melanin Minded LLC partnered with Unity Gospel House of Prayer to establish this program. The partners said this ride-share program specifically focuses on those battling the effects of...
Bublr Bikes annual fundraiser happening this week
MILWAUKEE — Take a drive or walk around Milwaukee and you're bound to see somebody riding a Bublr Bike. The nonprofit bike rental is becoming a popular way get around. On Thursday, Aug. 4 there will be a bash all in Bublr's honor. Bublr Bash 2022 is happening at...
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. - Watch for the WINNING WORD and Enter for a Chance to Win
The Wisconsin State Fair is back! And WISN 12 will be live with our State Fair Spotlight. The half hour special Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is hosted by WISN 12 News morning meteorolgist Lindsey Slater and morning anchor Gerron Jordan. WATCH LIVE for your chance to win a Wisconsin State...
Kettle Moraine school board bans pronouns and flags
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — At the Kettle Moraine School Board meeting this week, the superintendent made it clear that staff needs to leave their politics at the schoolhouse door. Superintendent Stephen Plum told board members that after legal consultation, he’s clarifying the employee code of conduct. “The expectation...
