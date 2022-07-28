Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity

www.5newsonline.com
Ricky
3d ago
Happens more than people realize. I have had my wallet jacked twice and didn't think nothing about it until I started getting asked about places I've never been.
Reply
2
Miller OZ
3d ago
Sounds like lazy police work to me. I'm sure they DON'T even look similar. Just going by what the ID said.
Reply
3
Related
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Knoxville woman shoots deputy, charged with attempted capital murder
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating an officer involved shooting wherein a Knoxville woman shot and injured a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. State Police say that 44-year-old Christiana Beasley reportedly shot a deputy after an armed standoff inside a residence at 205 Ivy Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. State police say that Beasley was barricaded inside the home.
Man arrested for firing gun at Taco Bell in Fayetteville
A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, July 29 after firing a gun at a Taco Bell, striking the building, and nearly hitting employees.
KTLO
State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy
A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Johnson County deputy shot during stand-off
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A Knoxville woman is behind bars after Arkansas State Police say she shot a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy. According to police, the shooting happened around 2 pm in Knoxville when officers were involved in an armed stand-off with 44-year old Christiana Beasley. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
Bentonville man arrested for attempted murder in relation to Rogers shooting
A Bentonville man was arrested on July 29 in relation to a shooting on July 13 at the 100 block of South 45th Street in Rogers.
KYTV
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
30 alleged drug dealers targeted in undercover investigation, officials say
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police arrested 22 alleged drug dealers Thursday following an eleven-month undercover narcotics investigation in St. Francis County. The sting targeted dealers selling heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy. State troopers continue to search for eight people who evaded law enforcement during the arrest...
Arkansas man arrested after crashing dump truck into police car
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A Lonoke man was arrested on July 27 after stealing a dump truck and ramming an Arkansas State Police vehicle. The dump truck was reported stolen to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday evening near the Furlow community. The truck was being...
Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
Arkansas police arrest 22 people for alleged drug operation
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 22 people in connection to an alleged narcotics operation in St. Francis County. According to reports, authorities underwent the 11-month undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of the previously mentioned members of the alleged drug operation. Police have said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who apparently was in the need for a new pair of shoes. Vicksburg Police report that officers responded to the report of a burglary of a residence on Avenue C in a neighborhood near downtown. The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1 p.m....
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WDSU
Slidell homeowner exchanges gunfire with two Mississippi men following altercation
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office arrested two Mississippi men who exchanged gunfire with a Slidell homeowner following a fight. The incident happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Blue Crane Road. A woman was confronted in her front yard by two other women....
wgno.com
Arkansas man arrested after threatening to do mass shooting at Louisiana and Mississippi high schools
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Vidalia Police Department and was made aware of a threat of a mass shooting against Natchez and Vidalia High Schools. Authorities were able to identify and locate the alleged caller that made the threat in Hot Springs, Ark.
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
WTGS
Alabama inmates drilling holes in jail walls to smuggle in items
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inmates in Alabama have figured out a clever way to get things like lighters, cell phones and drugs inside the jail: drill through the wall. "Sometimes we have them knock out the same hole two and three times," said Mobile Metro Jail Warden Trey Oliver.
Investigation leads to massive contraband seizure in Oklahoma
An investigation has led to what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in the history of an Oklahoma agency.
30 charged in St. Francis County for drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty-two people have been arrested by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) after an eleven-month investigation by undercover officers in St. Francis County. State police said they are still searching for eight more that have evaded arrest. According to the ASP, all of the arrests were based...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 5