Sandra Spellman Camp, 86, of Brownwood

David Thomas Jones, 70, of Brownwood
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Services for David are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
40 UNDER 40: Bridget Jones
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A rare business opportunity is taking place in Brown County where Brownwood native Bridget Jones is serving as the...
Douglas Earl Emison
Doug was born November 9, 1957 to Oscar and Reva Emison in Lovington, New Mexico, and passed away suddenly on July 28, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by sons Andrew Emison and wife Nicole, and granddaughter Lily of Eau Claire Wisconsin, and Luke Emison and wife Kursty and sons Caleb and Jeremiah of Greenwood, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Ross Emison of Brownwood Texas, and many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited...
Bennie A. Flynn, 75, of Coleman
Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.
40 UNDER 40: Daniel and Emily Hutson
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Though their careers impact Brownwood and the surrounding area in vastly different ways, the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and...
40 UNDER 40: Robert Lee
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Robert Lee’s love for people and desire to help them first led to a career in the military, followed...
Richard Clinton “Clint” Miles, 83, of Star
Richard Clinton “Clint” Miles, 83 of Star, Texas passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 4, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel. Interment will be...
Gregory Todd Hewitt, 61, of Brownwood
Gregory Todd Hewitt, age 61, of Brownwood passed away suddenly of natural causes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A private memorial will be held at a later date in his home state of North Carolina. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Todd was born on...
Three Generations Have Kept Underwood’s Cafeteria Serving Barbecue for 76 Years
An image of a cowboy in a white apron ringing a dinner bell towers high above Commerce Street in Brownwood. His name is Elmo, and he has beckoned diners into Underwood’s Cafeteria for decades, though the restaurant’s 1946 founding predates him by several years. This location, now run by the third generation of Underwoods, is the only one remaining of dozens of Underwood’s barbecue restaurants that spanned much of Texas and two other states.
Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire
UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
Revival Meeting Sunday Evening at Brown County Courthouse
A Revival in the Heart of Texas will be held this Sunday, July 31st, from 7 to 9 pm, at the Brown County Courthouse. It is a night of community, worship and prayer. Featured entertainer is Justin Gambino, a well-known songwriter, recording artist and performer from Houston, Texas. It is...
Martin Belli’s “Scenes from Brown County” at Art Center
If you ever wanted to share the spectacular beauty of a Central Texas sunset, but weren’t quite sure how to do it, then Martin Belli is your man. His panoramic color photos are the next best thing to being there. Big skies, vast horizons, rugged landscapes, and the creatures that live in them, are some of the “Scenes from Brown County” that will be featured in Belli’s upcoming exhibit at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. An opening reception will be Aug. 4, from 5-7 pm at the Art Center. The public is invited, and admission is free. The exhibit runs through August 26, open 2-6 pm weekdays.
Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early
On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
Jamie ‘Catfish’ Dee (Thixton) Gay
Jamie “Catfish” Dee (Thixton) Gay, age 75, of Bangs passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Jamie will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Texas schools find options amongst statewide teacher shortage
“Schools are always looking for teachers,” is a phrase heard so often when people look into the education field. In fact, most educators never have to worry about finding a job because there might always be open spots in schools. The truth can be said for the state of Texas, which is facing a statewide teacher shortage.
Driver drags burning trailer through Early, Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out. A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing […]
UPDATE: 18-wheeler hauling cattle overturns in early, 4 cattle severely injured & euthanized
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Early put out a traffic warning Friday evening, after a cattle truck turned on its side. After hours of help from a number of nearby services and volunteers, the scene was cleaned, but four cattle were severely injured. According to a Facebook post, an 18-wheeler hauling a load […]
Driver in July 22 collision in Early succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:. On July 22, officers with the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to 2-vehicle accident on North Highway 183 at Heartland Drive. A 1999 blue Ford Taurus was attempting to turn left...
128 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 128 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 128 positives this week, 14 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 46 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
