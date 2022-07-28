Bars, drunk driver pay $7.36M in wrongful deaths

sclawyersweekly.com
Related
FOX Carolina
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
South Carolina: Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
my40.tv
Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the NCSHP was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 at Watson Road. The pedestrian,...
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
Charges expected to be upgraded for shooting suspect after victim dies
An Upstate man that was shot in in late July has now died from his injuries. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says, 46 year old Rafahel Levi Castro died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit by car in Union Monday morning
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Union. The crash happened at 7:41 a.m. along Thompson Boulevard near Rice Avenue, according to troopers. Highway Patrol is reporting injuries but at this time, we don’t know how...
RELATED PEOPLE
Upstate man arrested for his role in failed prison escape plot
An Upstate man has been arrested after police say he tried to help a prisoner escape. The South Carolina Dept. Of Corrections says, 36 year old Brandon Jameson Lee of Inman is facing charges after impersonating a federal officer.
South Carolina officer, suspect exchange gunfire in apartment complex
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities have taken a man originally described as a suspicious person into custody after he allegedly opened fire on a South Carolina police officer on Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Shaw Street in Greenville - the Stratham Place...
Good times turn bad in fatal weekend shooting
It was good times turned bad, in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Dept. says, a fight at the Good Times Event Venue on Liberty Lane led to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
FOX Carolina
Man charged in officer-involved shooting
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
FOX Carolina
OSHA investigating workplace death
SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire...
Duncan Police doing more traffic stops, increasing drug busts
The Duncan Police Department is cracking down on drugs.
1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating
WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating motive behind 'extremely disturbing' attacks on homeless
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
Comments / 0