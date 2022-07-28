Cheyenne Rallied for a 7-6 Win Over Gillette at the State Baseball Tournament [VIDEOS]

wyopreps.com
Watch: Cheyenne Shuts Out Gillette to Win Another ‘AA’ Baseball State Title
The Cheyenne Sixers continued their domination of Wyoming Legion Baseball's 'AA' class on Friday in Sheridan. They beat Gillette, 4-0. It was the third consecutive state championship for the Sixers and their 19th in the last 22 seasons. Cheyenne's Colter McAnelly had a state championship game record 19 strikeouts in...
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Championship Sunday rodeo results at the ‘Daddy of ’em All’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the results from the final day of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo Sunday afternoon at Frontier Park Arena as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The conclusion of “Championship Sunday” marks the official end of rodeo competition during the 2022 edition of the “Daddy...
capcity.news
Frontier Days: ‘Daddy of ’em All’ closes the show on 2022 festival with rodeo finals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s Championship Sunday at the “Daddy of ’em All.”. Rodeo athletes will battle for glory beginning at 1 p.m. at Frontier Park Arena, aiming to secure prized winning buckles for top performances as the 2022 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days officially comes to an end.
highlandsranchherald.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
Wyoming Artist Bria Hammock Creates Bold New Mural For Downtown Cheyenne
Bold, whimsical, vibrant, striking, and joyful. These are all words that come to my mind when I look at Wyoming artist Bria Hammock's work. After a 15 year break from creating art, Hammock picked up her brush again and began to create work inspired by the Wyoming life she saw daily.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Dies Saturday Morning After Two Shootouts With Wyoming Highway Patrol
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man with an active warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Saturday morning following two shootouts in Crook County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The unnamed man was killed after a second shootout when he fired...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
Black Hills Pioneer
Wyoming police kill man in shootout
SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Wyoming law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Saturday morning along Interstate 90. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, shortly after 10 a.m., Friday, a Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male allegedly had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department. As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE 8:47 PM Sunday: Evacuations are occurring for the “Fish Fire”
UPDATE 8:47 PM: Evacuations are occurring from south of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585. An area closure is in place that is south of Clark Road to Reynolds road, south to Moskeee and west to Wyoming highway 585. The public is being urged to stay away from the area to allow firefighters to have mobility.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, July 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
kotatv.com
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers. Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County. It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
county17.com
Local snowmobile club to lead cleanup effort at Keyhole State Park Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A growing littering problem at a popular hangout at a nearby state park has prompted a local club to take things into their own hands- literally. Evan Thompson, president of 307 Snowmobile Riders, told County 17 on Thursday that his group will be heading a cleanup effort in the Coulter Bay area of Keyhole State Park on July 30.
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has seen much success with data centers making their home in Cheyenne. I met with a new data center that has purchased land in our North Range Business Park. Bison Block Chain is a bitcoin mining operation that will be made up of 30,000 miners using an unbelievable amount of electricity. I did not know or understand this kind of business, but the education we received has helped me feel comfortable and excited about this investment. Congratulations to LEADS and Black Hills Energy.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Ever wonder how a rodeo switches to a concert? Here’s how it works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When the wild horse race caps off each day of the rodeo as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days, the shift begins for another group of people at Frontier Park. While most of the names in the rodeo at the “Daddy of ’em All” are only well known by the sport’s fanatics, the 10-day festival’s beloved concert series, Frontier Nights, brings in chart-topping, award-winning international music stars whose reaches stretch well beyond the confines of Frontier Park Arena.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to close Converse Avenue for repairs after CFD
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Converse Avenue is set to close on Monday, Aug. 1 so the city can complete utility work associated with the new subdivision. This closure will span from North Odgen Road to the Townsend Place Apartments. Ridge and Powderhouse Roads will serve as detour routes, with the...
