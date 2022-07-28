Bucks and Fiserv Forum make it official: Miller beer out, Anheuser-Busch in

www.wisn.com
themadent.com
If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer
Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
WISN
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. - Watch for the WINNING WORD and Enter for a Chance to Win
The Wisconsin State Fair is back! And WISN 12 will be live with our State Fair Spotlight. The half hour special Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is hosted by WISN 12 News morning meteorolgist Lindsey Slater and morning anchor Gerron Jordan. WATCH LIVE for your chance to win a Wisconsin State...
We're Open: Confectionately Yours at Sherman Phoenix
Confectionately Yours is a bakery that's been in business for four years at Sherman Phoenix. Their concept came from a home kitchen.
seehafernews.com
Miller Beer Thrown Out Of The Game At Fiserv Forum
Miller Beer has been thrown out of the game at Fiserv Forum. The legendary beer’s parent company, Molson Coors, has confirmed it failed to reach an agreement with the Milwuakee Bucks to continue its long-standing sponsorship. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports the team will replace Miller with its arch-rival...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher of ‘Love Monkeys,’ ‘Chasin’ Mason’ dies
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee music scene lost a good friend and amazing musician over the weekend. Keith Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you’ve ever seen “The Love Monkeys” or “Chasin’ Mason” perform, then you’ve seen Keith play....
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
CBS 58
'In Germanic culture we pair food with beer': Chefs at Mader's celebrate authentic German cuisine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are many ways to describe German cuisine. The folks at Mader's Restaurant in Milwaukee know how things are done the German way in the kitchen. Kristin Mader, works in management at the restaurant and is a fourth generation Mader. "This is just my second home,...
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do at Brady Street Festival This Year
TAKE PART IN A Milwaukee tradition on Historic Brady Street that has been around since the 1970s. Pop over to Brady Street tomorrow (July 30) for a day full of fun, food, handmade crafts, a drag show and much more. With over 100 vendors participating, there’s something for everyone at Brady Street Festival.
wuwm.com
A look at Milwaukee's early Black settlers
Who were the first known Black people to settle in Milwaukee? That’s the question that piqued the curiosity of one of our Bubbler Talk question askers. Clayborn Benson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, says Black people came as trappers, guides, frontiersmen. "They came as newcomers to this territory. They came as soldiers. They came as enslaved people. They came married to white people. They came with Indians. They lived [in] downtown Milwaukee, in places that Black people don’t live today."
WISN
Bublr Bikes annual fundraiser happening this week
MILWAUKEE — Take a drive or walk around Milwaukee and you're bound to see somebody riding a Bublr Bike. The nonprofit bike rental is becoming a popular way get around. On Thursday, Aug. 4 there will be a bash all in Bublr's honor. Bublr Bash 2022 is happening at...
milwaukeerecord.com
Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View
We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
spectrumnews1.com
Pilot takes a record-breaking flight after cancer diagnosis
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Dave Tillema’s journey to Oshkosh was like no other. The Milwaukee native currently living in Texas flew into Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. The route he took was unconventional: His journey began in the Lone Star State and ended in the Badger State, but not before landing in 48 states total on his way to Wisconsin.
On Milwaukee
The Bartolotta restaurants acquire full-ownership of Harbor House
The Bartolotta Restaurants are now the sole owners of the Harbor House, 550 N. Harbor Dr. The New England-style seafood restaurant was previously owned by The Bartolotta Restaurants and The Endeavors Group, headed by the late Michael Cudahy. Cudahy purchased the entity in 2009 and later partnered with Joe and...
Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord
“Right now, I’m still frustrated, I’m scared ‘cause I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Patricia Williams tells Wisconsin Examiner as she sits on the front porch of the place she called home for nearly a decade. “I don’t know where I’m going to go.” Like many others across Milwaukee County, the 62-year-old mother […] The post Milwaukee woman evicted from home left dilapidated by landlord appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 6th consecutive week
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a sixth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 11 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 243.8 new COVID-19 cases...
You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert
You're not going to believe what happens to a Wisconsin couple's car after a concert at Alpine Valley Music Theater. Alpine Valley Music Theater Is One Of The Best Venues For Concerts But... I love going to concerts. It's one of my hobbies. Of course, I have my favorite venues....
U.S. Senate candidate to call out Milwaukee-area news stations in Friday press conference
A Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's senate seat says he's holding a press conference on Friday to call out two Milwaukee-area news stations for not including him in a debate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Thurston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The medical examiner says an adult female was killed. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday. FOX6 is working to gather more...
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
