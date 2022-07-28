Eugene Restaurant Owner Keeps All Tips Workers Earn, Uses Them to Pay Wages

theskanner.com
oregontoday.net
Roseburg Daycare Owner Guilty of Stealing Government Funds, August 1
EUGENE, Ore.—The owner of a Roseburg, Oregon in-home daycare facility pleaded guilty today in federal court for stealing federal childcare funds. Katie Jo Thompson, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds. According to court documents, Thompson cared for her disabled child while also operating a licensed childcare business out of her Roseburg residence. Thompson applied for various federal benefit programs administered by the Special Security Administration (SSA) on her child’s behalf. In these applications, Thompson misrepresented her household income, prompting an SSA investigation. The investigation revealed that Thompson had applied for and received federal Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program funds administered by the Oregon Department of Human Services (Oregon DHS) to support her business. The ERDC program requires that childcare program operators maintain attendance logs for one year. When SSA investigators obtained these logs from Thompson, they showed that Thompson had misrepresented the number of children in her daycare facility resulting in ERDC payments for childcare not provided. Thompson further claimed children were present in the facility who had never attended. Thompson also used individuals hired to care for daughter who were funded by Medicaid’s Personal Support Worker program to work in her daycare facility thereby allowing Thompson to forgo paying daycare employees herself. Between January 2018 and December 2019, Thompson fraudulently received and converted to personal use more than $329,000 in federal assistance funds provided by SSA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. On April 20, 2022, Thompson was charged by criminal information with one count of theft of government funds. Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release. She will be sentenced on November 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Ann L. Aiken. As part of her plea agreement, Thompson will pay restitution to the agencies she defrauded. This case was investigated by the SSA Office of Inspector General (SSA-OIG) with assistance from Oregon DHS. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Sowray is prosecuting the case.
kezi.com
Eugene restaurant investigated by US Department or Labor for keeping workers’ tips
EUGENE, Ore. -- Just over $86,000 has reportedly been recovered after the United States Department of Labor found in an investigation that an owner of a restaurant in Eugene had been keeping all the workers’ tips. US Department of Labor investigators reported today, July 28, that they found the...
klcc.org
Labor officials conclude Bao Bao House owner violated federal labor law
A Eugene restaurant owner was withholding tips from workers to pay overhead costs, including their wages, according to a U.S. Labor Department investigation. In its release, labor officials say Ji Li, owner of Bao Bao House in the downtown area, also failed to keep accurate records. Both actions violate the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon crews sent to help fight California’s largest wildfire this year
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath...
hh-today.com
Incomplete: Another sign of supply problems
If you’re wondering why the extension of the Periwinkle Bikepath along Queen Avenue in Albany is still unfinished, there’s an explanation. And like so much else these days, it has to do with a shortage of supplies and the time it takes to get things you want or need.
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Remove the Lower Snake River Dams? The Competing Issues
On June 9, 2022, US Senator Patty Murray and Governor Jay Inslee, both of Washington State, announced the release of an independent draft report that will help inform the recommendations of their Joint Federal-State Process regarding the Lower Snake River Dams and salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest. Governor Inslee and Senator Murray stated:
opb.org
Lane County DA’s office won’t prosecute certain crimes due to staffing shortage
The Lane County District Attorney’s office says a shortage of prosecutors means some nonviolent offenders won’t be charged. DA Patty Perlow said six prosecutors have left in the past eight months, often seeking higher-paying jobs elsewhere. So for now, her attorneys won’t prosecute certain crimes, including disorderly conduct, driving while suspended, and property crimes.
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
KDRV
Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
kezi.com
Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says
ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
thatoregonlife.com
Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals
In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
q13fox.com
Man suspected of starting fires in Oregon detained by 3 residents who tied him to tree
MARIAL, Ore. - A man suspected of starting fires in a rural area of southern Oregon was detained by three residents who tied him to a tree until authorities arrived. The Curry County Sherriff’s Office received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday about active fires in Marial, a community located about 95 miles northwest of Medford.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
klcc.org
Lincoln County Sheriff says deputies will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls
Sheriff’s deputies in Lincoln County will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls. The new policy applies to a wide range of calls including most non-criminal traffic crashes, home or business alarms, civil disputes, illegal camping or noise complaints. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said his deputies are stretched...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
oregontoday.net
Burglar Arrested, Lane Co., July 29
On 07/21/2022, Deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a burglary. The victim had returned home, after placing her mother on hospice, and discovered her front door shattered and her home burglarized. The victim had substantial jewelry stolen to include family heirlooms and jewelry from her travels around the world. The majority of the burglary was recorded on the victim’s Ring Camera. A Springfield Police Dispatcher spent a considerable amount of time and was able to identify the male suspect, via security camera footage, as Jason Matthew Bowen of Eugene. Deputies located Bowen and performed a traffic stop on his vehicle. Shortly after he was taken into custody, deputies learned of two more residential burglaries that were reported in the Lorane Highway area of Eugene. Some of these victims included visitors in town for the World Games. Bowen was identified as the suspect in both of these Burglaries as well. A search warrant was conducted at a residence in Eugene where Bowen stays. This resulted in significant jewelry being recovered along with personal property from all three residential burglaries. Bowen was lodged at the Lane County Jail on a list of crimes to include three counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Identity Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools. Bowen remains in custody as of this writing.
