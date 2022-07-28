Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Hadi and Zeek Alrayes of Cape Coral, Florida, who have seen their electric bills at their ice cream shop double over the past year. With an annual inflation rate of 9.1%, everyone seems to be paying more for everything these days. But add in a massive heat wave and a naturally hot climate, and some Floridians are getting hit with electric bills that are 10, 20, even 100% higher than last year. And that's hard if you have to keep what you're selling below the freezing point, like at an ice cream shop. Zeek and Hadi Alrayes are a father-and-son team who run Ice Sssscreamin in Cape Coral and Tampa, Fla. Welcome to the program.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO