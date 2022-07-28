ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

NPR

The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas

Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Kansans are voting on the future of abortion rights in the state

We begin tonight's program in Kansas, the latest terrain where the battle over abortion rights is taking place. Voters there will soon cast ballots deciding whether to strip abortion rights from the state constitution. And as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, they could open the door for lawmakers to begin restricting it as drastically as they see fit.
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Hadi and Zeek Alrayes of Cape Coral, Florida, who have seen their electric bills at their ice cream shop double over the past year. With an annual inflation rate of 9.1%, everyone seems to be paying more for everything these days. But add in a massive heat wave and a naturally hot climate, and some Floridians are getting hit with electric bills that are 10, 20, even 100% higher than last year. And that's hard if you have to keep what you're selling below the freezing point, like at an ice cream shop. Zeek and Hadi Alrayes are a father-and-son team who run Ice Sssscreamin in Cape Coral and Tampa, Fla. Welcome to the program.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NPR

Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding

In Eastern Kentucky, relief workers are racing to help victims of the flash floods of this past week. Governor Andy Beshear told NPR's Weekend Edition the state is working fast before the rains return. ANDY BESHEAR: We need to get everybody out of those areas, ultimately to safety, a shelter,...
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

Why We Will See More Devastating Floods Like The Ones In Kentucky

Dee Davis remembers watching his grandmother float by in a canoe during the 1957 flood that hit Whitesburg, Ky. The water crested at nearly 15 feet back then--a record that stood for over half a century, until it was obliterated last week. The water was more than six feet higher...
KENTUCKY STATE

