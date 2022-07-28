Missourians are working to defeat an abortion amendment in Kansas

www.npr.org
The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas
Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
Kansans are voting on the future of abortion rights in the state
We begin tonight's program in Kansas, the latest terrain where the battle over abortion rights is taking place. Voters there will soon cast ballots deciding whether to strip abortion rights from the state constitution. And as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, they could open the door for lawmakers to begin restricting it as drastically as they see fit.
Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Hadi and Zeek Alrayes of Cape Coral, Florida, who have seen their electric bills at their ice cream shop double over the past year. With an annual inflation rate of 9.1%, everyone seems to be paying more for everything these days. But add in a massive heat wave and a naturally hot climate, and some Floridians are getting hit with electric bills that are 10, 20, even 100% higher than last year. And that's hard if you have to keep what you're selling below the freezing point, like at an ice cream shop. Zeek and Hadi Alrayes are a father-and-son team who run Ice Sssscreamin in Cape Coral and Tampa, Fla. Welcome to the program.
A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce
Audio will be available later today. A sheriff in the Kansas' largest county says he's investigating claims of election fraud — but hasn't provided evidence. This comes right as the state holds an referendum on abortion rights.
Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding
In Eastern Kentucky, relief workers are racing to help victims of the flash floods of this past week. Governor Andy Beshear told NPR's Weekend Edition the state is working fast before the rains return. ANDY BESHEAR: We need to get everybody out of those areas, ultimately to safety, a shelter,...
Why We Will See More Devastating Floods Like The Ones In Kentucky
Dee Davis remembers watching his grandmother float by in a canoe during the 1957 flood that hit Whitesburg, Ky. The water crested at nearly 15 feet back then--a record that stood for over half a century, until it was obliterated last week. The water was more than six feet higher...
