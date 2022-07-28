Not Guilty: Jury clears DA Jason Williams on all counts in tax fraud trial

www.wwltv.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case
On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!. Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”
Judge rejects terrorism sentencing penalty in Jan. 6 case
U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich said applying the sentencing enhancement to Guy Reffitt would create an "unwarranted sentencing disparity" with other cases.
Federal judge sentences Thomas Lane to 30 months in George Floyd case
July 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane to 30 months in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights in his 2020 death, which sparked racial justice protests around the country. Lane, who still faces state sentencing, was one of three officers charged with...
One lawyer's look at the Williams Tax Fraud trial
The Jason Williams Tax Fraud trial stretches into the ninth day with the jury still deliberating the guilt of the District Attorney and his law partner Nicole Burdett. It was a fairly fast trial—especially since Williams and Burdett’s…
LAW・
TMZ.com
Derek Chauvin Can't Work In Law Enforcement During Supervised Release After Prison
Derek Chauvin can't return to law enforcement after he serves his prison sentence ... and he can't even be a rent-a-cop ... at least for the 5 years he's on supervised release. According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the former cop's supervised release specifically bars him from working...
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
thesource.com
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Reconsider Supreme McGriff’s Motion For Sentence Reduction
In a recent ruling in the the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appellate court has given reputed street legend Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff a glimmer of hope in forcing another judge to consider the Supreme Team leader for a sentence reduction. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block was...
Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital murder...
papermag.com
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
Popculture
Danny Masterson's Pending Rape Trial Could Become Next Supreme Court Fiasco
As Danny Masterson is set to go on trial in Los Angeles for multiple rapes in a few months, the Church of Scientology is again attempting to get the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In the wake of losing a California appeals court case and being rejected by California's Supreme Court, the organization is now petitioning the SCOTUS to block four of Masterson's alleged victims from filing a lawsuit against it over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," Deadline reported.
Feds charge Karen Carter Peterson with wire fraud for allegedly gambling campaign money
Former state Democratic Senator Karen Carter Peterson is expected to plead guilty to federal charges for gambling away campaign and party funds as Nola.com reports.
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Missouri Republican lawmaker resigns after $900K COVID medical clinic fraud scheme conviction
A Missouri Republican state representative has resigned days after being convicted of 22 federal charges, the majority of those offenses being linked to a $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme operated through medical clinics and a non-profit at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. State Rep. Tricia Derges stepped down...
Oklahoma Execution Dates as State Plans to Kill Inmate Nearly Every Month
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for 25 death row inmates after a federal judge upheld the state's lethal injection protocol.
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
Fake Entertainment Producer Sentenced To More Than 21 Years In Prison For $60M Scam
Fraudster Jason Van Eman, who held himself out as an independent entertainment producer in order to defaud investors, was sentenced Thursday to 262 months in prison by a federal court judge in Miami, Florida. The 44-year-old former actor and alleged producer from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was sentenced for his role in...
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
How grand juries work — and why Jan. 6 prosecutors are relying on them
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Grand juries play a major role in the U.S. criminal justice system. And they're very much in the news these days. A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is looking into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. Among the latest witnesses to give testimony to the grand jury was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
EW.com
Mystikal arrested on new rape and robbery charges
Mystikal, the New Orleans-based rapper best known for hit songs like "Shake Ya Ass," has been arrested on rape and robbery charges, EW has confirmed. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies spoke with a sexual assault victim at a hospital in the Baton Rouge suburb on Saturday night. Following their interview, deputies identified Mystikal, whose legal name is Michael Tyler, as a suspect and arrested him on counts of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), and other counts. He remains in a jail in Ascension Parish at the time of reporting.
