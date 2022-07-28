ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Guilty: Jury clears DA Jason Williams on all counts in tax fraud trial

extratv

Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!. Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WWL-AMFM

One lawyer's look at the Williams Tax Fraud trial

The Jason Williams Tax Fraud trial stretches into the ninth day with the jury still deliberating the guilt of the District Attorney and his law partner Nicole Burdett. It was a fairly fast trial—especially since Williams and Burdett’s…
LAW
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Danny Masterson's Pending Rape Trial Could Become Next Supreme Court Fiasco

As Danny Masterson is set to go on trial in Los Angeles for multiple rapes in a few months, the Church of Scientology is again attempting to get the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In the wake of losing a California appeals court case and being rejected by California's Supreme Court, the organization is now petitioning the SCOTUS to block four of Masterson's alleged victims from filing a lawsuit against it over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," Deadline reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
HeySoCal

Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme

The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

How grand juries work — and why Jan. 6 prosecutors are relying on them

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Grand juries play a major role in the U.S. criminal justice system. And they're very much in the news these days. A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is looking into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. Among the latest witnesses to give testimony to the grand jury was Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
U.S. POLITICS
EW.com

Mystikal arrested on new rape and robbery charges

Mystikal, the New Orleans-based rapper best known for hit songs like "Shake Ya Ass," has been arrested on rape and robbery charges, EW has confirmed. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies spoke with a sexual assault victim at a hospital in the Baton Rouge suburb on Saturday night. Following their interview, deputies identified Mystikal, whose legal name is Michael Tyler, as a suspect and arrested him on counts of first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), and other counts. He remains in a jail in Ascension Parish at the time of reporting.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
