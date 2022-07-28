Hotel and Water Park Resort to Reopen in Mt. Laurel, NJ

wpst.com
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful QuartetIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
southjerseyobserver.com
Apple Montessori Expands to South Jersey With Opening of Mt. Laurel School
Pictured from left: Mt. Laurel Councilwoman Karen Cohen, Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, Alyssa Pazos, Director at Apple Montessori Schools Mt. Laurel, Kellie Capatasto, Regional Director at Apple Montessori Schools, Claudia Caetano, Assistant Director at Apple Montessori Schools Mt. Laurel, and Andrea Vargas, CEO of Apple Montessori Schools. Children in the front L-R: Aidan Murray, Arabella Giampaolo, and Addison Murray (Photo provided)
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
Spirit Halloween Has Declared “Spooky Season” Has Arrived In New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you start preparing for Halloween just around this time. You either fall into the category of people who have a countdown for Christmas, or a countdown for Halloween. Apparently, I’m not the only person in New Jersey who’s ready for “Spooky Season” to take...
Delicious! Picking New Jersey Blackberries and Peaches Here in the Garden State
If you are looking for a beautiful day trip right here in New Jersey, how about going fruit picking with the family? It's a great way to get exercise, fresh air, and sunshine. It is also a great way to get healthy Jersey fresh food on your table. We have...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
New Jersey trick-or-treaters may face a candy shortage
Heads up, New Jersey! Your little goblin may be getting bags of pennies from your neighbors when they trick or treat this Oct. 31. Hershey, the big candy maker, issued a warning this week that said a possible candy shortage may affect your Halloween pickings. The big concern is the shortage of raw ingredients, which will cause a major candy capacity problem.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
Sunbathers in New Jersey On Alert After A Popular Sunscreen is Recalled
After a long winter, the first thing we are all waiting to do in the summer is to get a little Vitamin D. We patiently wait all season to get outdoors. You guessed it, summer means plenty of time outdoors. Most of the time, at the Jersey Shore, we are...
Big Joe picks his favorite New Jersey Irish bars
I love a good Irish bar, have since the time I was of legal age to drink and that’s a long time ago. There seems to be camaraderie when you walk into an Irish bar that is contagious. I am of Irish ancestry and enjoy some connection to my ancestry when I lift a pint or two or a good Irish whiskey.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
A 30-year-old NJ mom-and-pop bookstore that you must experience
This mom-and-pop NJ bookstore will bring you back to the old days. While I love being able to order something on Amazon in 5 seconds just as much as the next person, I do crave that in-person, old-fashioned shopping experience from time to time. If you feel the same, next...
Driving in NJ? Please remember to turn the high beams off (Opinion)
It's a pet peeve I think most of us have in New Jersey. Doesn't matter if it's daytime or night, there's always that one person who doesn't seem to understand the concept of keeping their high beams off. Now to be fair to the offender, maybe it's because they have...
NJ Mustang Driver Killed In PA Turnpike Crash Was Set To Marry Next Weekend: Report
A 33-year-old New Jersey man who died in a crash on the PA Turnpike was set to marry next weekend, news reports say citing authorities. Harry Jackson Jr., of Brigantine, was in a Mustang 2011 Ford Mustang that struck the rear of a tractor trailer on the PA Turnpike Friday, July 29, killing him, LehighValleyLive reports.
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
