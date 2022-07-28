'Love, Me' is a community poem crowdsourced from hundreds of letters

It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas has a suggestion - or a few of them, all part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail - and she's written a guide about it. It's not the beach or an amusement park, but Douglas says the sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story. And yes, it can be reflective, inspiring and fun. It's called "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide To The People, Places And Events That Made The Movement." In it, Douglas uses her journalism skills to bring the history of these sites to life by profiling the people who make them what they are today, local restaurants to enjoy and even a playlist of music to enjoy along the way. And Deborah Douglas joins me now to talk more about it. Welcome, Deborah, and thanks for joining us.

