'Love, Me' is a community poem crowdsourced from hundreds of letters

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
The science is in: Everyone recognizes and uses baby talk with infants
You've heard it. You've probably done it. We're talking baby talk. And it turns out, the features of baby talk — softer tone, higher pitch, almost unintelligible vocabulary — are global. Researchers at Harvard's Music Lab documented over 1,500 recordings in 21 urban, rural and Indigenous communities —...
Stephen King is set to testify for the government in books merger trial
The author of "Carrie," "The Shining" and many other favorites, King has willingly — even eagerly — placed himself in opposition to Simon & Schuster, his longtime publisher.
'Prey' takes the Predator franchise to the great plains, 300 years ago
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actress Amber Midthunder about "Prey," the new sci-fi film in the Predator franchise in which she stars. Predator, the bloodthirsty, trophy-hunting alien, is back this summer. "Prey," the latest film in the sci-fi franchise, is set in the Great Plains 300 years ago. It tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche woman desperate to prove she belongs among the fiercest warriors of her tribe. But when she warns her community of a new threat she's witnessed, a highly evolved alien with advanced weapons, no one seems to believe her - that is, until there is no other choice but to fight for their lives. Amber Midthunder plays Naru in "Prey," which premieres on Hulu next Friday, and she joins us now. Welcome.
The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist
Audio will be available later today. A new Beyonce album is like a solar eclipse in pop music: rare and spectacular. But what are some other summer releases? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Reanna Cruz from the Switched on Pop podcast.
The sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story
It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas has a suggestion - or a few of them, all part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail - and she's written a guide about it. It's not the beach or an amusement park, but Douglas says the sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story. And yes, it can be reflective, inspiring and fun. It's called "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide To The People, Places And Events That Made The Movement." In it, Douglas uses her journalism skills to bring the history of these sites to life by profiling the people who make them what they are today, local restaurants to enjoy and even a playlist of music to enjoy along the way. And Deborah Douglas joins me now to talk more about it. Welcome, Deborah, and thanks for joining us.
Amanda Shires talks new album 'Take It Like A Man'
AMANDA SHIRES: (Singing) I was snared by your wrist. CORLEY: For years, she's been out there making quite a name for herself while also performing alongside country music legends. She's won music awards, formed the country supergroup of female musicians, the Highwomen, performs with her husband's band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, all while releasing solo albums. Her latest was released Friday, and it's called "Take It Like A Man."
How to protect against the Monkeypox virus
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University, about the how monkeypox spreads and how people can protect themselves from the virus.
Searching for TV shows to watch? Try: Apple TV's 'Loot' and 'Moonhaven' on AMC+
For every buzzed about show like Netflix's Stranger Things or Apple TV's Ted Lasso, there are a dozen other shows that just go under the radar. But which ones might be worth your time?. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. For every buzzed-about show, like Netflix's "Stranger Things" or Apple TV's "Ted Lasso,"...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
If they're snacks and they're weird, we're all about them!
This week: odd gnoshes to beat the heat, ice cream with cheddar and sour cream potato chips. Also, finger salad (not real fingers). I know they say if you can't stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. But even in the heat waves like this summer, you have to head into the kitchen for a snack. So we're back with some of the distinctive snack submissions that we've received on Twitter. This time, some quick and easy treats to keep cool, even if it draws stares of incredulity, like ice cream topped with cheddar and sour cream Ruffles potato chips. Max Leonhardt from New Orleans says it began in the early days of the pandemic.
'Welcome to Provincetown' podcast follows a mix of characters in the seaside town
UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing) I'm never going to dance again. Guilty feet have got no rhythm. CORLEY: A new podcast tells the story of P-Town and the people who call it home. It's called "Welcome To Provincetown." And in it we follow the host, Mitra Kaboli, as she navigates her first summer in P-Town. We wanted to learn more about it, so we reached out to Mitra. And when we spoke, she began by explaining what drew her to P-Town in the first place.
Professional landscapers are reluctant to plug into electric mowers due to cost
Many homeowners are buying electric landscape tools to try to replace gas-powered ones that has benefits for air quality and those who like peace and quiet including BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music. But as NPR's Matthew Schuerman reports, landscaping companies have been slow to join the trend. MATTHEW...
