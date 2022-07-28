ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
foxbaltimore.com

Happy Birthday Baltimore!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot Plate: Lobsterama at Gertrude’s, Shuckin’ in the Streets, National Oyster Weekend and more

From oysters to veggies, this summer week promises to be fresh and fun on the Baltimore restaurant scene. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:. In her newsy weekly Charm City Cook newsletter, food enthusiast (and Baltimore Fishbowl contributor) Amy Langrehr notes that Larder has switched to an events-only model. However, its space is not going unused: a new spot, Chachi’s, helmed by a former Dylan’s Oyster Cellar chef, is opening soon.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Part 1 of a 2 Part SeriesThe AFRO to Celebrate 130 Years with Gala

For nearly a century and a half, The AFRO-American Newspaper has served as a “voice” for Black Americans. The publication has been in existence since August 13, 1892, when John Henry Murphy Sr., a former slave who gained freedom following the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, started the paper. Murphy, Sr. merged his church publication, The Sunday School Helper with two other church publications, The Ledger (owned by George F. Bragg of Baltimore’s St. James Episcopal Church) and The AFRO-American (published by Reverend William M. Alexander, pastor of Baltimore’s Sharon Baptist Church).
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Weekly

Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns

It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
visitharford.com

End-of-Summer Fun in Harford

Summertime may be flying by, but before school is back in session and the leaves on the trees start changing colors, we encourage you and the entire family to take advantage of the attractions and trails throughout Harford County, Maryland. You might want to start planning your Labor Day weekend now.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

