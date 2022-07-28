For nearly a century and a half, The AFRO-American Newspaper has served as a “voice” for Black Americans. The publication has been in existence since August 13, 1892, when John Henry Murphy Sr., a former slave who gained freedom following the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, started the paper. Murphy, Sr. merged his church publication, The Sunday School Helper with two other church publications, The Ledger (owned by George F. Bragg of Baltimore’s St. James Episcopal Church) and The AFRO-American (published by Reverend William M. Alexander, pastor of Baltimore’s Sharon Baptist Church).

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO