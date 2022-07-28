ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Google’s Pixel earphones are a solid answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro

By Mark Sullivan
Fast Company
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top Apple Deals for July 2022: Can We Interest You in $99 AirPods and $309 iPads?

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $659.00 Best Beats Studio Deals Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but it is not too late to score great deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart,...
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Even as retail sales drop, Amazon and Walmart have created thriving ad businesses

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. Walmart vs. Amazon is one of the great rivalries in business history. And lately the retail giants have found something new to compete over: ad revenue. We don’t normally think of stores as advertising venues,...
Fast Company

Here’s when to use data visualization tools, and why they’re helpful

It doesn’t matter whether you subscribe to the “right brain” or “left brain” camp—the human mind is drawn to aesthetically pleasing shapes, colors, and patterns. And that’s exactly where data visualization tools come into play. Data and information visualization tools were designed to make data points easier to digest, to help draw conclusions, and discern information that might not be as easy to scan and work with in its raw form.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy