ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The team at Planet Money dives into the milk industry of Montana

NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
NPR

States look to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8 as sales explode

Hemp products like Delta-8 are designed to get users high, yet they're common enough that you can find them at many local corner stores, even in states where cannabis is not legal. And maybe because federal regulators have failed to monitor the contents of these products, there's been a rash of calls to poison control centers. Now some states are starting to crack down. Ben Paviour from member station VPM reports.
HEALTH
NPR

Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding

In Eastern Kentucky, relief workers are racing to help victims of the flash floods of this past week. Governor Andy Beshear told NPR's Weekend Edition the state is working fast before the rains return. ANDY BESHEAR: We need to get everybody out of those areas, ultimately to safety, a shelter,...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Business
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
NPR

Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan

Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest on the state's devastating flooding

For the latest on the devastating flooding in his state, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Heavy rains have flooded many communities in Appalachia, and more rain is in the forecast. Parts of eastern Kentucky are devastated. Authorities have confirmed at least 25 people have died there. They expect that number to rise. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and he's called the flooding one of the worst and most devastating in the history of the state. Governor Beshear joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us, Governor.
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

How will legislation known as the CHIPs bill help the economy?

NPR's Asma Khalid talks to Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell about House and Senate passage of a major industrial bill aimed at investing billions in American-made technology like semiconductors. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. President Biden is expected to sign a bill soon that's the result of a rare show of bipartisan unity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story

NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with journalist Deborah Douglas about her travel guide — "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide to the People, Places, and Events that Made the Movement." CHERYL CORLEY, HOST:. It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Hertz

Comments / 0

Community Policy