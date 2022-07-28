The team at Planet Money dives into the milk industry of Montana

www.npr.org
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
States look to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8 as sales explode
Hemp products like Delta-8 are designed to get users high, yet they're common enough that you can find them at many local corner stores, even in states where cannabis is not legal. And maybe because federal regulators have failed to monitor the contents of these products, there's been a rash of calls to poison control centers. Now some states are starting to crack down. Ben Paviour from member station VPM reports.
Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding
In Eastern Kentucky, relief workers are racing to help victims of the flash floods of this past week. Governor Andy Beshear told NPR's Weekend Edition the state is working fast before the rains return. ANDY BESHEAR: We need to get everybody out of those areas, ultimately to safety, a shelter,...
Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan
Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest on the state's devastating flooding
For the latest on the devastating flooding in his state, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Heavy rains have flooded many communities in Appalachia, and more rain is in the forecast. Parts of eastern Kentucky are devastated. Authorities have confirmed at least 25 people have died there. They expect that number to rise. Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and he's called the flooding one of the worst and most devastating in the history of the state. Governor Beshear joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us, Governor.
How will legislation known as the CHIPs bill help the economy?
NPR's Asma Khalid talks to Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell about House and Senate passage of a major industrial bill aimed at investing billions in American-made technology like semiconductors. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. President Biden is expected to sign a bill soon that's the result of a rare show of bipartisan unity...
The sites in this guide are a key part of understanding America's story
NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with journalist Deborah Douglas about her travel guide — "U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler's Guide to the People, Places, and Events that Made the Movement." CHERYL CORLEY, HOST:. It's summer travel season. And if you're still looking for a possible destination, journalist Deborah Douglas...
RNC links up with ‘Stop the Steal’ advocates to train poll workers
Recordings of recruitment “summits” show party officials working with Cleta Mitchell and other leaders of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Professional landscapers are reluctant to plug into electric mowers due to cost
Many homeowners are buying electric landscape tools to try to replace gas-powered ones that has benefits for air quality and those who like peace and quiet including BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music. But as NPR's Matthew Schuerman reports, landscaping companies have been slow to join the trend. MATTHEW...
