Over 400 TV Creators Demand Netflix, Disney Provide Safety Protocols in Anti-Abortion States

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80
British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
Emmy Brings Yet More Bad News For Netflix
Netflix set an Emmy record for the most network nominations in a single year with 160 nods in 2020, but two years later it finds itself in a very different place. Not only is it losing subscribers, it's losing its Midas touch at the Emmys — down to 104 nominations this year, compared to a combined 140 nominations for HBO and HBO Max.
Hulu Blocks 'Controversial' Democratic Campaign Ads on Abortion and Gun Violence
Hulu is refusing to run political ads on key themes of Democratic midterm campaigns, including abortion, guns, and the January 6 insurrection, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The streaming service has a policy against running "controversial" content, and since it is a digital provider, it is not bound by...
Dr. Oz Under Fire for Having Major Financial Stakes in the Products He Promotes
Dr. Mehmet Oz is under fire for his personal financial connections to a number of companies whose products he has promoted on TV, the Daily Beast reported on Monday. For instance, last year, Oz did a promotional video for Walmart, under the guise of informing viewers how to improve their immune health. The video was essentially an ad for a supplement called TruBiotics, but at the same time, unbeknownst to most viewers, Oz was also on the board of directors for the brand's parent company, PanTheryx, and he holds a stake in the company worth as much as $1 million.
Late Night Pauses Shows After Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID
Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19, putting Late Night With Seth Meyers on pause for the rest of the week. "After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning," Meyers tweeted on Wednesday. "Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!"
The Walking Dead Universe Expands With New Trailers, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Spinoff
Brace yourselves, The Walking Dead fans, because San Diego Comic-Con has announced a slew of expansions to TWD universe. During panels at the convention, AMC made it clear that there is plenty to look forward to, including the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, a Rick and Michonne spinoff, and, of course, the premiere date for the final episodes of the series that started it all.
Stranger Things Writers Deny Re-Editing Old Episodes, Including Creepy Jonathan Scene
The Stranger Things writers' room is denying recent claims that older episodes of the series are being re-edited, including a Season 1 scene in which Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) can be seen snapping photos of Nancy (Natalia Dyer) undressing. On Monday, fans with DVD copies of the Netflix show claimed...
The View Declines to Address Alyssa Farah Griffin Rumors, Instead Eulogizes Choco Tacos
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Fans hoping The View would confirm reports that Alyssa Farah Griffin has been named the show's new conservative co-host were left disappointed Wednesday morning. The ladies declined to address the rumors altogether, instead opting for a light-hearted show featuring a eulogy for the discontinued Choco Taco and a chaotic discussion about people hiding in the walls of homes, a phenomenon known as "phrogging."
Whitney Cummings Delivers Jokes, Shania Twain Gets the Netflix Doc Treatment
Netflix wins the day with two high-profile releases: Whitney Cummings: Jokes, the comedian’s fifth comedy special, and the career-spanning music doc Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl. Also today: Street Food: USA goes in search of tasty treats, Survivor alums go head-to-head as NBC previews Snake in the Grass,...
Keep Breathing and the Unique Joy of Recognizing Soap Stars on Premium TV
Like far too many of its brethren, the new Netflix drama series Keep Breathing is overdetermined and underbaked. It's a show that reminds us of the days when Netflix used to tout how their algorithm informed their programming choices based on the kinds of shows and movies its users watched. Keep Breathing feels like a show built to recommend to people who couldn't get enough of Showtime's Yellowjackets.
LOTR: Rings of Power Trailer Sees Sauron Make His Return to Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime Video dropped a new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer on Friday at a San Diego Comic-Con panel moderated by Lord of the Rings superfan Stephen Colbert. The new trailer features Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) standing over a pile of empty helmets meant to signify...
Atlanta's Surreal Season 4 Teaser Brings the Cast Back to Their Hometown
After a quick jaunt to Europe, the Atlanta crew is returning to their hometown in Season 4. On Friday, FX dropped a surreal new teaser for Atlanta's final season that sees Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) back in Atlanta after spending a season in Amsterdam.
Stranger Things Producers Thought Sadie Sink Was Too 'Old' at 14 to Play Max
Sadie Sink has received widespread acclaim for her performance in Stranger Things, but in an interview with Fashion Magazine published Thursday, the 20-year-old actor reveals she almost wasn't cast in the series for being too "old." Sink explained casting directors were hesitant about her age, even though she was only...
Abbott Elementary Will Stream on Both Hulu and HBO Max
ABC's breakout comedy Abbott Elementary is expanding its reach by streaming on both Hulu and HBO Max. The streamers have agreed to share "co-exclusive rights" to Quinta Brunson's Emmy-nominated comedy, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television. The 13-episode first season is slated to debut August 20 on HBO Max. Season 1 is already available to stream in its entirety on Hulu.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS has canceled Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee's late night show is the latest TBS series to be canceled in recent weeks, joining Chad and The Last O.G. on the chopping block. The Full Frontal cancellation comes after the departure of Brett Weitz, former general manager...
Stranger Things Editors Are Still Tweaking Season 4 Visual Effects
It's no secret that Netflix's Stranger Things is a visual effects-heavy show, particularly in its latest season. In fact, the Season 4 finale featured more visual effect shots than all of Season 3 combined. So many, said series editor Dean Zimmerman, that his team is still working on visual effects for Season 4 weeks after its release.
Watch 15-Year-Old Ryan Gosling on Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Ryan Gosling is engaging in an A-List leading man face-off this weekend in the Netflix original movie The Gray Man. In the spy thriller, Gosling plays a black ops mercenary who discovers some sensitive secrets and finds himself pursued by mustachioed assassin Chris Evans. It's the next movie from the guys who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so it's obviously big on action and explosions, but it's not the first time Ryan Gosling has performed on the small-screen.
Celebrate Friends Fan Week with Trivia, Giveaways, and More
Ahead of International Friendship Day on July 30, Warner Bros. Discovery is launching Friends Fan Week 2022, a week-long celebration of the iconic sitcom. During Friends Fan Week, which runs from Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29, fans can play trivia contests while they watch television, participate in social media contests and giveaways, and purchase new Friends-inspired products and apparel. A Friends Fan Week Amazon page also features all the licensed merchandise, from the official Monopoly game to T-shirts, in one place.
Jeopardy! Co-Hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Have Only Met Once
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been co-hosting Jeopardy! for almost a year, but the two have only met once, Bialik revealed on a recent episode of Justin Long's "Life Is Short" podcast. When asked about her relationship with Jennings, Bialik said the two have "only met once" since they...
