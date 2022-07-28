Over 400 TV Creators Demand Netflix, Disney Provide Safety Protocols in Anti-Abortion States

Dr. Mehmet Oz is under fire for his personal financial connections to a number of companies whose products he has promoted on TV, the Daily Beast reported on Monday. For instance, last year, Oz did a promotional video for Walmart, under the guise of informing viewers how to improve their immune health. The video was essentially an ad for a supplement called TruBiotics, but at the same time, unbeknownst to most viewers, Oz was also on the board of directors for the brand's parent company, PanTheryx, and he holds a stake in the company worth as much as $1 million.

