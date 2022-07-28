ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s “are you out of your mind” comments regarding his upcoming fight with Petr Yan

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”

UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
DALLAS, TX
bjpenndotcom

UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Petr Yan
bjpenndotcom

Jonathan Pearce says he “really wanted to hurt” Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London after he “disrespected” him before the fight: “All week this guy was bullying me and pushing me around”

Jonathan Pearce couldn’t wait to fight and beat up Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London. Throughout fight week, Pearce says he saw Amirkhani multiple times and when he did, the Fin would bully Pearce and not let him pass or size him up. After Amirkhani did it over and over again, Pearce says he couldn’t wait to share the Octagon with him and really hurt him.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: “He needs to be with guys who actually know how to put on fights”

UFC President Dana White has offered his reaction to the news that Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled. There’s a lot of back-and-forth between Paul and Rahman over who caused the cancellation of the bout. Paul’s team claims Rahman wasn’t going to make the contracted weight for the fight. Rahman says Jake got cold feet and is afraid to fight him.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Your Mind#Combat#Talent Relations#Mma
bjpenndotcom

UFC 277 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Julianna Pena (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 277 event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes (21-5 MMA) and Pena (11-4 MMA) originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 277 Results: Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France in Round 3 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 277 event is co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title. Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most recent effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Julianna Pena in rematch at UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Pena (11-5 MMA) had originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Julianna Pena relishing in underdog role against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: “They said she slipped on a banana peel and that’s why I won”

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is out to prove her win over Amanda Nunes wasn’t a fluke. The two champions are set to meet in the main event of UFC 277 this Saturday night. It’ll be the second time that they’ve crossed paths, as they first clashed last December. Prior to that outing, Nunes was a massive betting favorite.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev stops Anthony Smith at UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 main card was kicked off by a key light heavyweight contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) had entered the bout boasting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos back in March.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley explains why he acts as his own manager: “No middleman, no one taking a random percentage for being a middleman”

Sean O’Malley is explaining why he acts as his own manager. ‘Sugar’ is not only a successful UFC fighter but a podcaster, YouTuber and streamer as well. One would expect for all those ventures, O’Malley would need to have a team of managers to handle the business aspects of his career. It has been revealed that is in fact not the case, O’Malley handles that part of his career himself – he’s his own manager.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy