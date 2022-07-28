Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s “are you out of your mind” comments regarding his upcoming fight with Petr Yan

Jonathan Pearce couldn’t wait to fight and beat up Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London. Throughout fight week, Pearce says he saw Amirkhani multiple times and when he did, the Fin would bully Pearce and not let him pass or size him up. After Amirkhani did it over and over again, Pearce says he couldn’t wait to share the Octagon with him and really hurt him.

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO