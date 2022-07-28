Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s “are you out of your mind” comments regarding his upcoming fight with Petr Yan

www.bjpenn.com
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
UFC 277 Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 main card features a highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Pavlovich (15-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, with all three wins coming by way of first round TKO. In his most recent effort this past March, the Russian defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov.
Amanda Nunes fires back at Valentina Shevchenko’s comments following UFC 277: “She lost her last fight”
UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes caught wind of Valentina Shevchenko’s comments following UFC 277. Nunes took back the 135-pound gold in her rematch with Julianna Pena inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 30. Pena shocked the world back in late 2021 by submitting Nunes to capture the gold.
Dana White says Julianna Pena will require surgery following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena will need to go under the knife following her UFC 277 loss. Pena put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship on the line against Amanda Nunes in a rematch this past Saturday night (July 30). Pena shocked the world by submitting Nunes back in Dec. 2021. Nunes came...
Kai Kara-France speaks out following UFC 277 loss to Brandon Moreno: “I’ll be back!”
Kai Kara-France has let his fans know that he plans on getting back on the horse following his UFC 277 loss. Kara-France was in a pivotal flyweight matchup against Brandon Moreno on July 30. The two competed for the interim UFC Flyweight Championship inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.
Jonathan Pearce says he “really wanted to hurt” Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London after he “disrespected” him before the fight: “All week this guy was bullying me and pushing me around”
Jonathan Pearce couldn’t wait to fight and beat up Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London. Throughout fight week, Pearce says he saw Amirkhani multiple times and when he did, the Fin would bully Pearce and not let him pass or size him up. After Amirkhani did it over and over again, Pearce says he couldn’t wait to share the Octagon with him and really hurt him.
Dana White reacts to the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: “He needs to be with guys who actually know how to put on fights”
UFC President Dana White has offered his reaction to the news that Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled. There’s a lot of back-and-forth between Paul and Rahman over who caused the cancellation of the bout. Paul’s team claims Rahman wasn’t going to make the contracted weight for the fight. Rahman says Jake got cold feet and is afraid to fight him.
Kevin Holland explains what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT status
Kevin Holland has explained what Kamaru Usman must do in order to obtain true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status. Holland, 29, (23-7 MMA) believes young athletes should be paired up with veteran fighters, with the potential of creating new stars for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ to defend his title against.
Julianna Peña provides update following UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: “No chunks missing, no surgery necessary”
Julianna Peña has provided an update following her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. It was Peña (12-5 MMA) vs Nunes (22-5 MMA) II this past Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in the women’s bantamweight main event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. In a...
Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelled, ‘The Problem Child’ issues apology
Jake Paul will no longer be fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden. Paul (5-0) was slated to face his biggest test to date in the form of Rahman Jr. (12-1) next month in New York. The son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman had agreed...
UFC 277 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Julianna Pena (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 277 event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes (21-5 MMA) and Pena (11-4 MMA) originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.
UFC 277 Results: Brandon Moreno TKO’s Kai Kara-France in Round 3 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 277 event is co-headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title. Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after surrendering the flyweight championship to Deiveson Figueiredo in his most recent effort at UFC 270. Prior to that setback, ‘The Assassin Baby’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten going 5-0-2.
Dana White downplays Khamzat Chimaev being favorite over Nate Diaz; “Nobody is that big of a favorite”
UFC president Dana White doesn’t believe Khamzat Chimaev should be a big favorite over Nate Diaz. The two welterweight stars are set to headline UFC 279 in September. The bout comes after months of rumors that they would faceoff. Furthermore, it comes after the Stockton-native requested to finish out his UFC contract for months.
Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Julianna Pena in rematch at UFC 277
Tonight’s UFC 277 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Pena (11-5 MMA) had originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.
Julianna Pena relishing in underdog role against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: “They said she slipped on a banana peel and that’s why I won”
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is out to prove her win over Amanda Nunes wasn’t a fluke. The two champions are set to meet in the main event of UFC 277 this Saturday night. It’ll be the second time that they’ve crossed paths, as they first clashed last December. Prior to that outing, Nunes was a massive betting favorite.
Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev stops Anthony Smith at UFC 277
Tonight’s UFC 277 main card was kicked off by a key light heavyweight contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) had entered the bout boasting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos back in March.
Sean O’Malley explains why he acts as his own manager: “No middleman, no one taking a random percentage for being a middleman”
Sean O’Malley is explaining why he acts as his own manager. ‘Sugar’ is not only a successful UFC fighter but a podcaster, YouTuber and streamer as well. One would expect for all those ventures, O’Malley would need to have a team of managers to handle the business aspects of his career. It has been revealed that is in fact not the case, O’Malley handles that part of his career himself – he’s his own manager.
