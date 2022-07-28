Pair of Braves rookies lead NL Rookie of the Year race

www.sportstalkatl.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
Surprising team listed as favorite to acquire Shohei Ohtani in trade
The Los Angeles Angels are listening to trade offers for Shohei Ohtani for what might be the first time ever. While it seems extremely unlikely that they end up trading Ohtani, a surprising team is listed as the favorite to acquire the star in the case of a trade. Sportsbetting.ag...
Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
RUMOR: Braves zeroing in on ‘outfield help’ ahead of MLB trade deadline
After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown
Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.
3 Cardinals who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline
The Cardinals have a potentially active trade deadline approaching. There are some players that will soon be missing from the roster. The Cardinals are expected to be active at the trade deadline in an effort to improve for a final push towards the playoffs. The team could end up looking dramatically different in the effort.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Braves can’t overlook Mets’ move, must make their own at deadline
While the Mets adding Tyler Naquin may not sound like a game changer, Mark Zinno asks Braves fans to remember the under-the-radar moves that helped deliver a World Series title a season ago as the trade deadline approaches.
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision...
5 star CB visits Georgia football
Five-star 2024 cornerback Charles Lester III visited Georgia football in Athens this weekend. Lester, out of Riverview High School Sarasota, Fla., is rated as the No. 22 recruit, the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 3 corner in his class, per 247Sports. Lester included the Bulldogs in...
Arizona Cardinals' most overrated, underrated players for 2022 NFL season play in secondary
NFL list season continues as teams make their preparations for the 2022 season and a couple of recent lists from Touchdown Wire caught our attention. The site did stories on each NFL team's most overrated and most underrated players for the upcoming season and both Arizona Cardinals' players selected on the respective lists play in the secondary. ...
ESPN's Tom Luginbill explains Arch Manning's fall from top spot in recruiting rankings
Arch Manning falling from the top spot of ESPN’s recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023 last week was one of the more surprising recruiting developments in some time. The most recognizable name in high school football and nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, the Isidore Newman senior has been the longtime consensus No. 1 overall prospect in all of the national services’ rankings for his class for years. ...
Bulldogs 'grateful' for new Georgia OL coach Stacey Searels
According to Georgia offensive linemen, the Bulldogs are in good hands with first-year offensive line coach Stacey Searels. Searels, who held the same position at UGA from 2007 to 2010, spent the last three seasons under Mack Brown at North Carolina. The former Auburn All-American offensive lineman takes over in...
Falcons DC goes viral for incredible speech
The NFL preseason is a time of optimism for a lot of teams, sometimes without justification. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the entire league more bullish than Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Pees, a veteran defensive coordinator entering his second season with the organization, gave an...
