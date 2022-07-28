Large Fire in Watervliet, Several Buildings Burning

A group off-duty firefighters are being credited with preventing a house fire in Watervliet. The firefighters were at a gathering on Third Avenue Sunday when they heard an explosion. They rushed to the scene on Second Avenue and spotted a fire burning on a fence and shed-like structure that was near a home. They were able to get everyone out of the residence before fellow firefighters arrived to quickly knock down the flames before the house caught fire. No injuries were reported.

WATERVLIET, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO