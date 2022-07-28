clintoncountydailynews.com
Margery K. McDonald
Margery K. McDonald, 75, of Frankfort, went peacefully to be with her Lord while surrounded by family and friends on July 26, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born on November 10, 1946 in Frankfort to Paul and Wilma (Rogers) Benge. She married Simon J. McDonald and he preceded her in death.
Patty Pitzer
Patty attended Frankfort schools. She was a member of the Zion Apostolic Church in Frankfort for many years. She had worked for Mulberry Health, Zachary Confections, and Clinton House. Patty always enjoyed sewing. Surviving Patty are her children, Ronnie L. Pitzer, Jr. of Frankfort, Andy (Lora) Ward of Florida, Elizabeth...
Jeffrey L. Woollen
Jeffrey worked for Fairfield Manufacturing for 43 years and was a member of the Rossville Fire Department for 15 years. He was a generous man that was always willing to help another in need. Jeffrey enjoyed going out to eat every week at Treece’s, gathering with his Fairfield fellow retirees, driving and going to car shows. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and taking them to dinner.
Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Now Has 50 Members After Induction
Eight individuals were enshrined in the Frankfort Hot Dogs Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday night in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School,. That now brings the total in the Frankfort Hall of Fame to 50 for an organization that has been operating for just five years. “What this Hall of...
Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer
A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
Hotdog Festival Ends With Amazing Fireworks
This years festival was a success and had many events for all to enjoy. The weekend weather was beautiful although a little humid on Saturday. Many are saying that they liked having Clinton Street open to be able to travel through town during the festival. We have hundreds of photos...
Elwood PD Releases Name of Officer Shot
The Elwood Police Department have identified the officer killed Sunday morning to be Noah Shahnavaz, 24, from Fishers. Shahnavaz was a five year veteran of the United States Army and proudly served the Elwood community for the past 11 months. The suspect in Officer Shahnavaz death has been identified as...
Cycle Crash With Deer Results in Fatality
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash in the 6500-block of W Mulberry Jefferson Road. Preliminary investigation determined that a Black 2010 Yamaha V-Star, operated by Gerald Palmer, 33, of Frankfort was traveling eastbound on Mulberry Jefferson when a deer entered his path. Palmer was unable to avoid the collision.
Indiana State Police Investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in Elwood
The Indiana State Police, at the request of the Elwood Police Department, are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which an Elwood Police Department Officer was killed. A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives revealed Sunday morning, just after 2 a.m., an Elwood Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on...
Part of Barner Street to be Closed Monday
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the Sewer Department will have West Barner Street. from Pratt to Blinn Avenue closed all day Monday.
