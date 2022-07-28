Jeffrey worked for Fairfield Manufacturing for 43 years and was a member of the Rossville Fire Department for 15 years. He was a generous man that was always willing to help another in need. Jeffrey enjoyed going out to eat every week at Treece’s, gathering with his Fairfield fellow retirees, driving and going to car shows. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and taking them to dinner.

ROSSVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO