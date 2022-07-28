‘Go for the Gold’ campaign raises money for Special Olympics

www.informnny.com
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
informnny.com
Wood carvers from across the nation showcase their art in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bears, owls, eagles, deer, and other animals were at Burrville Power Equipment in Watertown on Friday, and so were the creators that brought the wooden animals to life. The business’s open house started on Thursday in order to show their appreciation for their customers, according...
newyorkalmanack.com
Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley
During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Oneida Dispatch
Oneida issues online water payment alert
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The City of Oneida is urging caution to residents who are making online payments on their water bills. They are warning residents that a third-party company, doxo.com, is collecting payments for the City of Oneida water bills. This website, doxo.com, is not an affiliate or endorsed...
Romesentinel.com
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
Romesentinel.com
Madison County Open Farm Day to offer inexpensive family fun
Madison County’s annual Open Farm Day will connect residents with their local food sources. Twenty-six farms, featuring livestock, produce, tastings, and more, will open their properties to the public with interactive and educational activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. In addition, many farms will have food available for purchase for visitors to enjoy lunch or grab groceries to-go while they travel between locations.
informnny.com
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press
The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds
A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
21 counties in Upstate NY are heading toward drought, state says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one counties in Upstate New York have been placed on drought watch, meaning already dry conditions could soon lead to a drought. And those conditions are likely to get worse: There’s a lot of heat and very little rain expected over the next two weeks. The...
localsyr.com
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Several Oswego County Campgrounds Up for Sale
A confluence of factors, including labor and a desire to retire, is pushing many mom and pop campground owners to consider selling their businesses. If you’ve ever daydreamed about tapping into the lucrative $5 billion outdoor camping industry by owning your own campground, one of these opportunities could be for you.
wwnytv.com
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
Romesentinel.com
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open
The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
31-Year-Old Central Square Woman Killed in Clay Crash on Saturday
State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash in Onondaga County. Emergency responders were called to Verplank Road near Bennett Road in Clay, New York at approximately 6:19am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Verplank Road east of Bennett Road in Clay, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2021)...
informnny.com
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
