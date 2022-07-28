ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Go for the Gold’ campaign raises money for Special Olympics

By Thad Randazzo
informnny.com
 4 days ago
www.informnny.com

informnny.com

Wood carvers from across the nation showcase their art in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bears, owls, eagles, deer, and other animals were at Burrville Power Equipment in Watertown on Friday, and so were the creators that brought the wooden animals to life. The business’s open house started on Thursday in order to show their appreciation for their customers, according...
WATERTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Battle of Oriskany: Civil War in the Mohawk Valley

During this program, Terry McMaster will look at how the Revolutionary War in the Mohawk Valley was largely a civil war between neighbors, between siblings, and between fathers and sons, depending on who sided with the Revolutionaries and who with the Royalist cause. McMaster will look at the circumstances that...
WHITESBORO, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida issues online water payment alert

ONEIDA, N.Y. — The City of Oneida is urging caution to residents who are making online payments on their water bills. They are warning residents that a third-party company, doxo.com, is collecting payments for the City of Oneida water bills. This website, doxo.com, is not an affiliate or endorsed...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday

UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
Romesentinel.com

Madison County Open Farm Day to offer inexpensive family fun

Madison County’s annual Open Farm Day will connect residents with their local food sources. Twenty-six farms, featuring livestock, produce, tastings, and more, will open their properties to the public with interactive and educational activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. In addition, many farms will have food available for purchase for visitors to enjoy lunch or grab groceries to-go while they travel between locations.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
UTICA, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Post-Standard Owner Shutters Printing Press

The move reflects a growing national trend in the industry. It comes after more than a century of the newspaper being printed locally. The steel and concrete building rises six stories above North Salina Street, the gleaming glass façade greeting passing motorists on the elevated highways as they head into downtown.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Big Frog 104

Utica Woman Indicted For Theft And Misappropriation Of Funds

A Utica woman has been indicted for theft and misappropriation of funds as a fiduciary. The U.S. Attorney’s Office say 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is charged with misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran. She’s also accused of stealing from the U.S Department of Veteran’s...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Several Oswego County Campgrounds Up for Sale

A confluence of factors, including labor and a desire to retire, is pushing many mom and pop campground owners to consider selling their businesses. If you’ve ever daydreamed about tapping into the lucrative $5 billion outdoor camping industry by owning your own campground, one of these opportunities could be for you.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
CLAYTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village

ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica-area’s Newest Restaurant Ready to Open

The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant. Chickenlicious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling the Utica and Marcy line, at what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.
WIBX 950

31-Year-Old Central Square Woman Killed in Clay Crash on Saturday

State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash in Onondaga County. Emergency responders were called to Verplank Road near Bennett Road in Clay, New York at approximately 6:19am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Verplank Road east of Bennett Road in Clay, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2021)...
CLAY, NY
informnny.com

Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
WATERTOWN, NY

