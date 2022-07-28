Alabama executes Joe James Jr. for 1994 killing of Faith Hall in Birmingham

www.wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Northport man drowns while swimming at Tuscaloosa County lake
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming at a Tuscaloosa County lake on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Monday, ALEA announced Rocael Ramos, of Northport, drowned after a "marine-related incident" at Lake Lurleen Sunday around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was transported to Northport...
Superior Grill in Birmingham closes after 27 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Superior Grill, a Tex Mex restaurant on U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham, has closed after 27 years of business. A moving truck was seen in the parking lot on Monday. Check out the video above. The restaurant shared this message on its Facebook page on Sunday:
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
Handyman running service scam jailed in Chilton County
On Wednesday, News 19 informed viewers about a contractor, Eller’s Odds 'n' Ends Handyman Service and Construction, that has no known business address – but is known to leave many jobs unfinished after taking thousands of dollars from customers.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
CDC: All but 17 counties in Alabama should wear masks again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission […]
Alabama school choice scholarship funds students to attend religious private schools
A scholarship program that has for nearly a decade funded private school tuition for students from low-income homes shows nine out of 10 of those students attend religious schools, even though fewer students overall are using the program. A decline in donations meant that fewer students were funded through Alabama’s...
1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
Central Alabama residents anticipate Mega Millions drawing
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama may not have a lottery, but people in Central Alabama are just as interested in the Mega Millions jackpot. Watch the video above to learn what some would do, if they snagged a winning ticket.
