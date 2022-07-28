ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama executes Joe James Jr. for 1994 killing of Faith Hall in Birmingham

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago
apr.org

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Northport man drowns while swimming at Tuscaloosa County lake

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming at a Tuscaloosa County lake on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Monday, ALEA announced Rocael Ramos, of Northport, drowned after a "marine-related incident" at Lake Lurleen Sunday around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was transported to Northport...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Superior Grill in Birmingham closes after 27 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Superior Grill, a Tex Mex restaurant on U.S. Highway 280 in Birmingham, has closed after 27 years of business. A moving truck was seen in the parking lot on Monday. Check out the video above. The restaurant shared this message on its Facebook page on Sunday:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

CDC: All but 17 counties in Alabama should wear masks again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People in nearly every county in Alabama should go back to wearing masks indoors again due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, all but 17 Alabama counties are listed as having a high COVID-19 transmission […]
ALABAMA STATE
1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

