Schenectady sets COVID-19 clinics for kids 2-4

Multiple puppies found dead in Troy
TROY, NY (NEWS 10) – Police are investigating the reason behind multiple dogs being found dead from the same illness. a total of seven puppies have been found dead from parvovirus, confirming the first two were found Wednesday morning on the Uncle Sam bike path in Troy. The community...
Most popular Stewart’s half-gallon ice cream flavors
(WWTI) — In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Stewart’s Shops shared their top 10 half-gallon ice cream flavors. Stewart’s credits their milk picked up daily from local dairy farms for their award-winning ice cream. The company works with 20 dairy farms in Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.
