Blaster used in the first 'Star Wars' film could break memorabilia auction record

'Prey' takes the Predator franchise to the great plains, 300 years ago
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with actress Amber Midthunder about "Prey," the new sci-fi film in the Predator franchise in which she stars. Predator, the bloodthirsty, trophy-hunting alien, is back this summer. "Prey," the latest film in the sci-fi franchise, is set in the Great Plains 300 years ago. It tells the story of Naru, a young Comanche woman desperate to prove she belongs among the fiercest warriors of her tribe. But when she warns her community of a new threat she's witnessed, a highly evolved alien with advanced weapons, no one seems to believe her - that is, until there is no other choice but to fight for their lives. Amber Midthunder plays Naru in "Prey," which premieres on Hulu next Friday, and she joins us now. Welcome.
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on 'Star Trek,' dies at 89
Actress and singer Nichelle Nichols, best known as Star Trek's communications officer Lieutenant Uhura, died Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," her son Kyle Johnson wrote on the website Uhura.com. "Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
Three great movies under 90 minutes
What do you do when you need a good movie, but you don't have much time? The answer is that you find a short one. We recommend three films that deliver a lot of punch without taking up your whole day.
Movies you missed: 'Moonstruck' was a hit for a reason
NICHOLAS CAGE: (As Ronny Cammareri) I'm in love with you. CHER: (As Loretta Castorini) Snap out of it. SIMON: "Moonstruck," about a woman who is caught between her fiance and his hotheaded younger brother. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOONSTRUCK") OLYMPIA DUKAKIS: (As Rose Castorini) Do you love him, Loretta?. CHER: (As...
Ana De Armas Feted At Deauville; ‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Heads Into Production (Exclusive); Edinburgh Juries Set; ‘Mr Limbo’ Deal (Exclusive); Viaplay Original; Blue Ant Promotions — Global Briefs
Click here to read the full article. ‘Blonde’ Star Ana De Armas To Be Feted At Deauville Andres Dominik’s buzzed about Marilyn Monroe picture Blonde will head to France’s Deauville American Film Festival (September 2-11) after its Venice world debut, where lead actress Ana de Armas will be feted with its Hollywood Rising Star Award. Cuban-born De Armas’s star has been steadily rising over the past few years on the back of performances in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No Time To Die, and most recently The Gray Man. Past recipients of the Hollywood Rising Star Award include Ryan Gosling (2011), Jessica Chastain (2011), Paul Dano (2012),...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Actor Mehwish Hayat, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Director Lena Khan Unveiled as First Patrons of U.K. Muslim Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Actor and campaigner Mehwish Hayat (“Ms. Marvel”) and writer-director Lena Khan (“Never Have I Ever”) have been revealed as the first patrons for charity U.K. Muslim Film (UKMF). UKMF works to change perspectives through championing underrepresented talent and voices, both on-screen and behind the camera and also advises the entertainment industry on how to authentically represent Muslims on-screen. Hayat, whose hit films in Pakistan include “Actor in Law,” “Punjab Nahi Jaungi,” “Load Wedding” and “Chhalawa,” has widely spoken out about human rights abuses on the global stage and has been particularly vocal about the...
Encore: Artist Ai Weiwei on his father's exile and hopes for his own son
Over the decades, Ai Weiwei has become one of the most influential artists and activists of our time, which is why the Chinese government has long fixed its gaze on him. In 2011, Chinese authorities secretly detained Ai Weiwei. And while in detention, the artist thought often about his father, how incomplete his understanding of his father was and how much he wanted to avoid that same disconnect with his own son. So Ai Weiwei decided to set down his thoughts and memories in his book "1,000 Years Of Joys And Sorrows."
We've gotta talk about Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'
BEYONCE: (Singing) Baby, come over. KIANA FITZGERALD: So "Virgo's Groove" is just a wonderful little nugget of dance, disco, house, funk, soul. Like, it's just all encompassing of all the things that many people love, especially me. I love all the elements that she included here. And it's just as much Mary Jane Girls as it is Donna Summer. And by that, I mean, you know, there's, like, this very amorphous feeling of, you know, just wanting to express herself and wanting to get to a place where she can just be free and be as liberated as possible. And I think both of those acts represent that. So this song is one of my favorites. I feel like once I, you know, listen to this album again and again and again, it's going to be the one that I come back to. But overall, this song is magnifique.
