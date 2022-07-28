Blinken reiterates Griner and Whelan have been wrongfully detained in Russia

NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about his recent piece in Foreign Affairs entitled "Putin's New Police State." As the war in Ukraine rages on, there's been a lot of attention paid to how it's transformed life in that country, and rightfully so. The war has had a devastating effect on Ukraine and its people. But a new piece in Foreign Affairs shows that the war is affecting Russians in a very particular way - through the increased surveillance and tracking of dissent, especially as it relates to the war. And it argues that Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, is central to this effort and that it's employing scary tactics that date back to the repressive Stalin era.

