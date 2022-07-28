Blinken reiterates Griner and Whelan have been wrongfully detained in Russia

www.npr.org
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
U.S. envoy says Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from the world map
UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Friday there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine "and dissolve it from the world map entirely." Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that the United States is seeing growing signs that...
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
U.N. kicks off nuclear nonproliferation conference as global fears fester
The fate of a nuclear armed world was the subject at the United Nations today. North Korea is poised for another nuclear test. Iran has not agreed to rejoin the deal that curbed its nuclear program. And Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised that risk of nuclear confrontation. It's against this backdrop that the U.N. opened a month-long meeting about the status of the 50-year-old Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been killed in a missile strike
The prisoners are soldiers who were part of a unit that held out for months in Mariupol while being surrounded by Russian forces. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other in the attack. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been killed in a strike on...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
World is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, says UN chief
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned against the “false security” nuclear weapons have to offer and said only one misstep was needed for “nuclear annihilation”.“Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Mr Guterres said at a review conference that started on Monday, marking 50 years of the inception of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) which seeks to prevent the expansion of nuclear arms for a nuclear weapon-free world.His comments come in the backdrop of a series of escalating global crises over which the threat of nuclear weapons loom, even as...
President Biden emerges from COVID isolation to announce death of Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden briefly emerged from COVID isolation tonight to announce that the U.S. has killed the top leader of al-Qaida. Officials say the U.S. government carried out a successful drone strike over the weekend against Ayman al-Zawahiri. He was one of the top planners of the 9/11 attacks and took over as al-Qaida's leader when Osama bin Laden was killed by the U.S. in 2011.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. Tens of millions of tons of agricultural products have been trapped in Ukrainian ports because of the war. But this morning, for the first time since the outbreak of the war, the very first shipment holding grain has left Odesa. But meanwhile, violence is continuing, claiming the lives of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Ukraine: grain leaves port and calls grow for a probe into POWs' deaths
The world food crisis prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine may be showing signs of easing. Tens of millions of tons of agricultural products have been trapped in Ukrainian ports because of the war. But this morning, for the first time since the outbreak of the war, the very first shipment holding grain has left Odesa. But meanwhile, violence is continuing, claiming the lives of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
The first Ukrainian grain ship leaves Odesa after months of Russian blockade
ODESA, Ukraine – A cargo ship loaded with 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn left the country's largest port Monday for the first time since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. The milestone comes after the United Nations and Turkey signed agreements with Russia and Ukraine on July 22 to re-open Ukraine's Black Sea ports and resume exports of grain, cooking oil and fertilizer. The U.N. had pushed for a deal to address a growing global food shortage.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US to send $550m of new weapons; three killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say
Shipment to include ammunition for rocket launchers; minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say
Putin's Stalin-era surveillance tactics
NPR's Cheryl Corley speaks with investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about his recent piece in Foreign Affairs entitled "Putin's New Police State." As the war in Ukraine rages on, there's been a lot of attention paid to how it's transformed life in that country, and rightfully so. The war has had a devastating effect on Ukraine and its people. But a new piece in Foreign Affairs shows that the war is affecting Russians in a very particular way - through the increased surveillance and tracking of dissent, especially as it relates to the war. And it argues that Russia's intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, is central to this effort and that it's employing scary tactics that date back to the repressive Stalin era.
How Zelensky's Presidential Rival Would Try To Defeat Putin
Ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek how Vladimir Putin's Russia can be driven out of Ukraine.
What it was like in Kabul during the U.S. strike on al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. Ayman al-Zawahiri was considered a planner of 9/11 and numerous other attacks. He was once a deputy of Osama bin Laden, whom the U.S. killed in 2011. President Biden told the nation this evening that the U.S. operation unfolded over some months.
Nancy Pelosi's Plans During Taiwan Visit Revealed: Local Media
A congressional delegation led by the speaker of the House is currently in Malaysia for the second leg of the group's trip across Asia.
Encore: Drones are one of the most powerful weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war
Audio will be available later today. The Ukraine army's relatively unsophisticated drones have become very important as intelligence gathering tools. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on July 30, 2022.)
As US attempts to negotiate prisoner swap, Brittney Griner appears in court for ongoing trial
The Russian trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner is continuing Tuesday as US officials attempt to negotiate a prisoner swap for her release.
